10 problems small bathrooms have (and how to fix 'em)

Vivienda Martinez de la Rosa, Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Modern bathroom
Small bathrooms can be a blessing in terms of being less of a nightmare to clean, but you will encounter a whole new set of issues with a tiny space. 

Professional designers are adept at creating stunning bathrooms that will sidestep the most common issues but, just in case you don't know what those are, we've put together a list and given you a remedy for each of them.

Generous? Us? Well, if you insist!

1. Problem: Having very little space for towels

Vivienda Martinez de la Rosa, Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Modern bathroom
Brick Serveis d&#39;Interiorisme S.L.

Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L.
1. Solution: Have a sink vanity unit that can stow away towels out of sight

Spare bahtroom homify Classic style bathroom Ceramic White bathroom,bathroom sink,bathroom mirror,small bathroom
homify

Spare bahtroom

2. Problem: Becoming too cluttered with necessary items

Apatamento Portas de Benfica, INNER TREE INNER TREE
INNER TREE

2. Solution: Use caddies to stack everything you need neatly and within a smaller space

Could you do with a second bathroom? homify Minimalist bathroom Blue bathroom,bathroom furniture,small bathroom,bathroom sink,bathroom floor,bathroom floor
homify

Could you do with a second bathroom?

3. Problem: Suffering from terrible lighting that looks too dark

Reforma completa de apartamento playa, INTERMOBLE COCINAS INTERMOBLE COCINAS
INTERMOBLE COCINAS

3. Solution: Add task lighting, as well as a main light, in your bathroom and have daylight imitation bulbs

Gästebad mit Wohlfühlfaktor, Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Classic style bathroom
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein

4. Problem: Having all the space swallowed up by bulky suite items

Bathroom Mehak Lochan Design BathroomToilets
Mehak Lochan Design

Bathroom

4. Solution: Choose narrow suite items that can tessellate easily within a small space

Starhotels E.c.ho., Andrea Auletta Interior Design Andrea Auletta Interior Design Office spaces & stores
Andrea Auletta Interior Design

5. Problem: Not having smooth enough walls to work with

BEFORE homify Country style bathroom
homify

BEFORE

5. Solution: Embrace a rustic feel and make the most of textured surfaces by adding to them!

Casa Mac, Antonio D'aprile Architetto Antonio D'aprile Architetto Country style bathroom
Antonio D&#39;aprile Architetto

6. Problem: Becoming boring because of a lack of colour

Bathroom homify BathroomSinks
homify

Bathroom

6. Solution: Choose an accent shade to work with. One that's impactful and won't need to be on every surface

Modern Bathroom Casa Più Arredamenti modern bathroom
Casa Più Arredamenti

Modern Bathroom

7. Problem: No room for a shower

Mieszkanie w centrum Gdyni, Od Nowa MEBLE Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE

7. Solution: Opt for a bath and shower in one, with a specially enlarged end for comfortable showering!

Sink - After Replace Your Bathroom
Replace Your Bathroom

Sink—After

8. Problem: Patterns shrinking the space exponentially

homify
homify

8. Solution: Choose texture instead of pattern to make a gorgeous impact without shrinking the room

Loft Bathroom homify Classic style bathroom
homify

Loft Bathroom

9. Problem: Barely space for a towel rail

homify
homify

9. Solution: Replace a radiator with a heated towel rail to kill two birds with one stone and save space

sospensioni, bloom graficamentearchitettato bloom graficamentearchitettato Modern bathroom
bloom graficamentearchitettato

10. Problem: Poor ventilation that leads to damp spores

homify
homify

10. Solution: Have the largest window possible and add a fan system. Once damp sets in, it's hard to get rid of so prevention is better than cure!

Reforma de baño: azul turquesa y baldosas impresas de mosaico hidráulico, Dec&You Dec&You Eclectic style bathroom
Dec&amp;You

For more small bathroom ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Bad Design Decisions To Avoid In Your Small Bathroom.

Which of these are a problem in your small bathroom?

