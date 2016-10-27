Cladding that looks great on small houses like yours

Whatever you choose to clad your home in—whether it's beautiful render, striking wood or eye-catching stone—you have to be a little more careful when your façade is not sizeable, as you could run the risk of drowning out all the fabulous features.

Don't forget that architects put a huge amount of effort into making the design they create look absolutely perfect, both for the building and its surroundings. So before you alter your façade coating, read this article and make sure you're choosing the right one!