Cladding that looks great on small houses like yours

Whatever you choose to clad your home in—whether it's beautiful render, striking wood or eye-catching stone—you have to be a little more careful when your façade is not sizeable, as you could run the risk of drowning out all the fabulous features.

Don't forget that architects put a huge amount of effort into making the design they create look absolutely perfect, both for the building and its surroundings. So before you alter your façade coating, read this article and make sure you're choosing the right one!

1. Geometric stone

The faceted design of this cladding makes great outdoor lighting vital, but we love how it's been illuminated to perfection. It's so much more interesting than a smooth render!

2. Painted bricks

Painted bricks are a great way to embrace a rustic feel without going too overboard. A simple house can be built from regular bricks and given a coat of masonry paint all in one go.

3. Vibrant render

If you want the smooth exterior finish of render but you want to think a little outside the box, a super bright colour is hard to beat. Pink might not be for everyone but we love this beetroot shade!

4. Textured concrete

If you have a house built from tamped concrete panels, consider not covering that texture up. Instead, light it well and make an industrial feature out of it!

5. Neutral render

We know that everyone has different tastes, so for those of you who are more tempted by a pared back look, neutral render, such as this latte colour, looks beautiful.

6. Partial stone cladding

Natural stone adds such texture and richness to a house, especially the façade, so this chunky cladding is just the ticket for an eye-catching finish! We might even be tempted to carry the look through into the hallway.

7. Two-tone render

We adore the watermelon vibes of this small home and think it shows the potential for a two-tone finish. Just think about where one colour ends and the next begins, as that will be key to your success!

8. Glass walls

Naturally, you won't want all your exterior walls to be glass but large panes make a statement and let in plenty of natural light. It could be worth considering, at least for one wall.

9. Natural brickwork

If you're going to leave your red bricks on show, how about creating a pattern with them? The simple undulating style really adds valuable texture and makes the façade really different.

10. Full stone cladding.

If the location and style of your home can support it, fully stone-clad walls are a gorgeous choice. Adding calm, natural tones and textures that you want to reach out and touch, it's utterly mesmerising!

For more exterior inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 5 Tea-Spilling British Façade Upgrades.

This Family Home Doubles in Size!
Which of these materials would be your first choice?

