10 Things that Cleaning Lovers do in their Home

Aanbouw en interieurplan woning , Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Some people just always seem to have a spotless home and it's always the ones that claim not to have a cleaner, isn't it? It's enough to drive you mad! 

Well, if you've been wondering how their hallways always wow and their bedrooms are never a mess, read on because we've got some little secrets to let you in on.

You won't believe how simple and sneaky some of these solutions are, but they're yours for the using so hop to it!

1. Keep a clean hallway

Aanbouw en interieurplan woning , Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If nothing else, tidy people will always have a clean hallway as you'll naturally assume the rest of the house is spotless too. 

Look out for hidden coat rooms!

2. Hide things out of view

homify Scandinavian style study/office
These suitcases are a great feature, aren't they? Well, we bet they're filled to the brim with clutter and junk that the owners don't want out on show! 

3. Employ a lot of office storage stationery

homify Modern study/office
Folders, files and magazine storage boxes all give the impression of some serious organisation even if there's no rhyme or reason to the layout.

It's all about perception!

4. Add storage to unusual places

homify Modern study/office
You might not think that a fireplace is the perfect spot for some storage but you can't deny this bookshelves look great. 

They're so handy and you don't even notice the clutter on them!

5. Have wall shelves wherever possible

Fotobehang BN Design Studio, BN International BN International Modern study/office
Adding shelves to your wall is a great way to display and simultaneously camouflage all your tat. Just remember that you'll have to dust whatever you have out!

6. Have designated places for everything

419, JUMA architects JUMA architects Modern study/office
If everything has a nominated home it's easier to make sure it stays there. Take the time to decide where key items will always live and then make sure everybody else knows.

7. Keep like with like

Kerkwoning 1884 , ontwerpplek, interieurarchitectuur ontwerpplek, interieurarchitectuur Modern study/office
If things look right together they don't look messy. Tidy people know this and seek to keep items with their nearest counterparts for that exact reason.

8. Fold clothes neatly

Inloopkast, slaap/Badkamer, Hoogerheide, Leonardus interieurarchitect Leonardus interieurarchitect Modern dressing room
You might not see the value in taking the time to fold your clothes neatly. However, it will keep your wardrobe free of clutter and gives you an easy overview of what you have to wear.

9. Put drawers to good use

Таунхаус в Подмосковье, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style dressing room
Small, fiddly items are what makes a space feel untidy so use drawers are a great small bedroom idea, hiding everything away and leaving the room feeling clear and minimal.

10. Have a logical wardrobe layout

Apto Zanon, Camila Chalon Arquitetura Camila Chalon Arquitetura Classic style dressing room White
You've got to start somewhere, so how about with a logically laid out wardrobe and an organisational system that makes sense to you?

For more tidiness tips and tricks, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Golden Rules Of Keeping Your Small Home Organised.

Cladding that looks great on small houses like yours
Are you ready to be the 'tidy friend' from now on?

