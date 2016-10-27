10 Things that Cleaning Lovers do in their Home

Some people just always seem to have a spotless home and it's always the ones that claim not to have a cleaner, isn't it? It's enough to drive you mad!
Well, if you've been wondering how their hallways always wow and their bedrooms are never a mess, read on because we've got some little secrets to let you in on.
You won't believe how simple and sneaky some of these solutions are, but they're yours for the using so hop to it!
If nothing else, tidy people will always have a clean hallway as you'll naturally assume the rest of the house is spotless too.
Look out for hidden coat rooms!
These suitcases are a great feature, aren't they? Well, we bet they're filled to the brim with clutter and junk that the owners don't want out on show!
Folders, files and magazine storage boxes all give the impression of some serious organisation even if there's no rhyme or reason to the layout.
It's all about perception!
You might not think that a fireplace is the perfect spot for some storage but you can't deny this bookshelves look great.
They're so handy and you don't even notice the clutter on them!
Adding shelves to your wall is a great way to display and simultaneously camouflage all your tat. Just remember that you'll have to dust whatever you have out!
If everything has a nominated home it's easier to make sure it stays there. Take the time to decide where key items will always live and then make sure everybody else knows.
If things look right together they don't look messy. Tidy people know this and seek to keep items with their nearest counterparts for that exact reason.
You might not see the value in taking the time to fold your clothes neatly. However, it will keep your wardrobe free of clutter and gives you an easy overview of what you have to wear.
Small, fiddly items are what makes a space feel untidy so use drawers are a great small bedroom idea, hiding everything away and leaving the room feeling clear and minimal.
You've got to start somewhere, so how about with a logically laid out wardrobe and an organisational system that makes sense to you?
