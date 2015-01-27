Luxury living rooms

The living room is increasingly becoming the place where families come together to catch up and talk about their day or quietly relax in front of the TV: the new 'heart' of the nuclear family home, you could say. Many of us quite like the idea of being the sort of family that crowds around a game of Monopoly for an evening of good humour and cordiality, but in reality, after a long day at work and running a household, there isn't always the time or energy to be a sociable family unit: in fact, we often find ourselves quite content nodding off on the couch instead.

However, if you create a space that appeals to every family member, you will naturally spend more time there together, and be more inclined to utilise the room. A comfortable and enjoyable living room that reflects the needs of the family and the individual tastes of each family member can really bring generations together, providing a memorable backdrop to family occasions and quality time spent in each others company. Therefore, the living room shouldn't be underrated; quality shouldn't be compromised, and style should be a priority. These luxury contemporary living rooms are fun and sophisticated, and should hopefully give you some ideas on how to create your own perfect living room for everyone to enjoy: