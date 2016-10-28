Your browser is out-of-date.

10 houses for people who think it's small but it's mine

press profile homify press profile homify
AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Prefabricated home
We definitely see the value in having a detached home. Being able to have your music a little louder, not having to ask your neighbours when you fancy updating your façade, having a better garden and generally, just being king of your own castle! 

If that appeals to you and you're in the midst of considering a new home, ask your architect to throw some funky detached designs into the mix, as you might be shocked how far they've come.

We found some beautiful examples and have brought them together for you here, so take a look and see if anything hits the right note!

1. Natural beauty

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Prefabricated home
As close to a rustic log cabin as you can get without the actual logs, this detached home is a masterpiece in using natural materials.

2. Those angles!

Part funky, part traditional, this detached family home has a lot going on but looks fantastically spacious and modern!

3. Rustic loveliness

When rustic is the only style for you, you need rough render, exposed beams and a pantile roof.

4. Think big

Just because you're going detached, you don't have to think small. This traditional home, complete with porch, really blends with the surroundings despite its stature!

5. Luxury features

PROJEKT DOMU EX 7 (z wiatą) , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
With luxury in mind, of course you'd want a detached home to sunbathe next to.

6. Live colourfully

BEACH HOUSE - TRAMANDAÍ/RS, Arquitetando ideias Arquitetando ideias Tropical style houses
What were we saying about not having to ask permission to update a façade?  Just look at all that colour!

Adorable French Bulldog optional.

7. Industrial vibes

Modernisierung eines Bungalows der 60er , 4plus5 4plus5 Modern houses
If you love modern industrial vibes, you can capture those with ease in a detached home. The use of smooth metal here is really futuristic.

8. Small but mighty

PROJEKT DOMU Ralf G1 – nowoczesny i energooszczędny dom do 100 m², Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
We did say that detached houses often have great gardens but this entire home is amazing! Modern, fresh and aesthetically gorgeous, how could you not fancy this?

9. Dark treat

あきる野の家 （ｽｰﾊﾟｰﾛｰｺｽﾄの家）, 氏原求建築設計工房 氏原求建築設計工房 Rustic style houses
The mix of materials in this detached home are amazing, not least because they create a darkly foreboding, fascinating exterior. 

That shape is something else!

10. Hillside escape

Casa em Guararema, Cabana Arquitetos Cabana Arquitetos Rustic style houses Wood
When you want to get away from everything and everyone, a hillside detached home is a great option. We're always intrigued by stilt houses!

If you loved these detached designs, take a look at this Ideabook: Detached House Styles You'll Love.

10 Things that Cleaning Lovers do in their Home
Which style home was your favourite?

