10 houses for people who think it's small but it's mine

We definitely see the value in having a detached home. Being able to have your music a little louder, not having to ask your neighbours when you fancy updating your façade, having a better garden and generally, just being king of your own castle!
If that appeals to you and you're in the midst of considering a new home, ask your architect to throw some funky detached designs into the mix, as you might be shocked how far they've come.
We found some beautiful examples and have brought them together for you here, so take a look and see if anything hits the right note!
As close to a rustic log cabin as you can get without the actual logs, this detached home is a masterpiece in using natural materials.
Part funky, part traditional, this detached family home has a lot going on but looks fantastically spacious and modern!
When rustic is the only style for you, you need rough render, exposed beams and a pantile roof.
Just because you're going detached, you don't have to think small. This traditional home, complete with porch, really blends with the surroundings despite its stature!
With luxury in mind, of course you'd want a detached home to sunbathe next to.
What were we saying about not having to ask permission to update a façade? Just look at all that colour!
Adorable French Bulldog optional.
If you love modern industrial vibes, you can capture those with ease in a detached home. The use of smooth metal here is really futuristic.
We did say that detached houses often have great gardens but this entire home is amazing! Modern, fresh and aesthetically gorgeous, how could you not fancy this?
The mix of materials in this detached home are amazing, not least because they create a darkly foreboding, fascinating exterior.
That shape is something else!
When you want to get away from everything and everyone, a hillside detached home is a great option. We're always intrigued by stilt houses!
