Improve Your House with These 18 Low-Cost Ideas

We understand if you're a little fed up of always seeing fantastical architect-designed extensions that must have cost a small fortune. There's nothing worse than seeing something you love, but knowing your home simply couldn't accommodate it, or that your budget can't stretch that far.

So, today we're looking at more modest, affordable home extensions. Frequently added to make room for a more functional kitchen or a bigger sitting area, these small but impactful designs won't break the bank, but they will open your homes right up.

Let's take a look at some extension ideas to inspire you!



