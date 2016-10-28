Your browser is out-of-date.

You can still enjoy your garden during a British winter

A medium barbecue cabin. , Arctic Cabins Arctic Cabins Scandinavian style garden
When the cooler, less predictable weather starts to come around, you might wonder how you can enjoy all the fruits of your summer gardening labour. Well, we think we've found some great ways! 

It's all about accounting for what weather you might experience, so while you're taking care of your leafy friends and preparing them for imminent frost, don't forget that you might still fancy getting outside this winter. 

Landscapers always seem to be on top of the latest garden trends, but we might just have them beaten with some of these ideas. Take a look and see if any of these ideas will help you to enjoy your garden, even in winter!

1. Little log cabin

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden. Arctic Cabins Scandinavian style garden
Arctic Cabins

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden.

Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins

Invest in a funky little log cabin with woodburner installed!

See more of this 10 m² beauty, here.

2. Wrap up warm

Valerie – Wohlfühlstrick in Erdtönen & Pantone-Farben, Lenz & Leif Lenz & Leif Living roomAccessories & decoration
Lenz &amp; Leif

Lenz & Leif
Lenz &amp; Leif
Lenz & Leif

Try something simple, like having a stash of outdoor blankets and cushions ready to go.

3. Who doesn't love bubbles?

Gazebo's and Pavilions, Cedar Hot Tubs UK Cedar Hot Tubs UK Mediterranean style spa
Cedar Hot Tubs UK

Gazebo's and Pavilions

Cedar Hot Tubs UK
Cedar Hot Tubs UK
Cedar Hot Tubs UK

Could we tempt you to build a terrace and install a bubbling hot tub?

4. Hot suggestion

Gartenfeuerstellen, Wirth&Schmid AG Wirth&Schmid AG GardenFire pits & barbecues
Wirth&amp;Schmid AG

Wirth&Schmid AG
Wirth&amp;Schmid AG
Wirth&Schmid AG

Get your grill serviced and ready to use as a heater.

5. Cheap entertainment

Futterkasten, Peter Heidhoff freischaffender Designer und Möbelbauer Peter Heidhoff freischaffender Designer und Möbelbauer GardenAccessories & decoration
Peter Heidhoff freischaffender Designer und Möbelbauer

Peter Heidhoff freischaffender Designer und Möbelbauer
Peter Heidhoff freischaffender Designer und Möbelbauer
Peter Heidhoff freischaffender Designer und Möbelbauer

Don't forget to add some entertainment! Extra bird feeders will bring beautiful birds all winter.

6. Garden sauna

homify Scandinavian style spa
homify

homify
homify
homify

If a hot tub isn't for you, perhaps a garden sauna gets you hot and bothered?

7. Add a covered terrace to the back of your home

ZU- UND UMBAU HOCHFELD, BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr

BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr
BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr
BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr

8. Patio heaters are a great way to get some targeted warmth

homify Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. A simple covered shelter will offer lovely outdoor dining potential

Ökonomiehaus, JAN RÖSLER ARCHITEKTEN JAN RÖSLER ARCHITEKTEN Minimalist garage/shed Wood
JAN RÖSLER ARCHITEKTEN

JAN RÖSLER ARCHITEKTEN
JAN RÖSLER ARCHITEKTEN
JAN RÖSLER ARCHITEKTEN

Christmas dinner outside, anyone?

10. We love funky garden buildings, like this Romany-inspired version

Gartensauna, Gartenhaus2000 GmbH Gartenhaus2000 GmbH Scandinavian style spa
Gartenhaus2000 GmbH

Gartenhaus2000 GmbH
Gartenhaus2000 GmbH
Gartenhaus2000 GmbH

Perfect for evening drinks!

11. A fire pit with surrounding seats

Upper Falls Condo 603 Uptic Studios Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Uptic Studios

Upper Falls Condo 603

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Offers a warm and cosy way to enjoy your garden in winter. Just tell your friends to wear thick coats!

12. Outdoor cooking

Garden wood-fired oven wood-fired oven Rustic style garden
wood-fired oven

Garden wood-fired oven

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

If it's cold and dry, that's perfect outdoor cooking weather as far as we're concerned. Especially if you have a gorgeous pizza oven!

Keen to find out how you can protect your plants this winter? Then take a look at this Ideabook: Get Your Home Winter-Ready Right Now (And Feel Smug).

How else do you enjoy your garden during winter?

