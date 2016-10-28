You can still enjoy your garden during a British winter

When the cooler, less predictable weather starts to come around, you might wonder how you can enjoy all the fruits of your summer gardening labour. Well, we think we've found some great ways!
It's all about accounting for what weather you might experience, so while you're taking care of your leafy friends and preparing them for imminent frost, don't forget that you might still fancy getting outside this winter.
Landscapers always seem to be on top of the latest garden trends, but we might just have them beaten with some of these ideas. Take a look and see if any of these ideas will help you to enjoy your garden, even in winter!
Invest in a funky little log cabin with woodburner installed!
See more of this 10 m² beauty, here.
Try something simple, like having a stash of outdoor blankets and cushions ready to go.
Could we tempt you to build a terrace and install a bubbling hot tub?
Get your grill serviced and ready to use as a heater.
Don't forget to add some entertainment! Extra bird feeders will bring beautiful birds all winter.
If a hot tub isn't for you, perhaps a garden sauna gets you hot and bothered?
Christmas dinner outside, anyone?
Perfect for evening drinks!
Offers a warm and cosy way to enjoy your garden in winter. Just tell your friends to wear thick coats!
If it's cold and dry, that's perfect outdoor cooking weather as far as we're concerned. Especially if you have a gorgeous pizza oven!
