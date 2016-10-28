Your browser is out-of-date.

20 great ideas for small homes

press profile homify
homify Prefabricated home
The devil's in the details so when it comes to creating a beautiful family home that you can be proud of, we bet you'd like to see what other people have been doing, right? 

We've found 20 stunning family homes, all of which are full-to-bursting with lovely touches, great interior design and functional spaces, and brought them altogether for you, right here. We know you're going to love the façades and gardens we've got to show you but we've also included the project links for each home in case you fancy having a snoop around the insides. 

Trust us, you'll want to see what the designers in charge have done and perhaps even copy a few ideas!

1. Full of charm

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This lovely home welcomes you from the get go, with gorgeous potted flowers and a dark wood and white colour scheme to die for!

See more of it, here.

2. Simple elegance

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Built with a specific family in mind, the elegant façade here speaks for itself.

See more of it, here.

3. Small but perfectly formed

homify Prefabricated home
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a gorgeous home for a new family! The chic monochrome colours really heighten the style factor.

See more of it, here.

4. Undeniably modern

BV Seibold, Architekturbüro Arndt Architekturbüro Arndt Modern houses
Architekturbüro Arndt

Architekturbüro Arndt
Architekturbüro Arndt
Architekturbüro Arndt

We love this two-tone home and its simple lines.

See more of it, here.

5. Secluded amongst the trees

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern houses
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

This tall but narrow home with a modern extension is amazingly picturesque. With those solar panels it also looks eco-friendly!

See more of it, here.

6. Simply constructed

homify Country house
homify

homify
homify
homify

With no over the top exterior styling, it's the garden that adds a little more pizzazz.

See more of it, here.

7. Black wooden box

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern houses
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

Family homes don't have to be traditional as this amazing black wooden box design proves! The flat roof construction might also have actually made it cheaper.

See more of it, here.

8. Almost symmetrical

homify Detached home
homify

homify
homify
homify

With a cut-out roof, this house doesn't look so symmetrical that it could have been built from Lego, which gives it some real personality.

See more of it, here.

9. Lovely family bungalow

Winkelbungalow, K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH Modern houses White
K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH

K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH
K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH
K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH

We don't think you'd miss stairs if you lived here, do you?

See more of it, here.

10. Those colours!

"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Country style houses
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

What a way to zing up a traditional panelled family home. Just wait until you see inside!

See more of it, here.

11. Stylish minimal design

homify Prefabricated home
homify

homify
homify
homify

A standalone home that represents affordable family housing and stylish design.

See more of it, here.

12. How about something different?

Haus am See, Pfeiffer Architekten Pfeiffer Architekten Houses
Pfeiffer Architekten

Pfeiffer Architekten
Pfeiffer Architekten
Pfeiffer Architekten

If you're an eco-family, a small shingled woods home could be amazing for you!

13. Amazing glazing

Wohnhaus Sürth, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern houses
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

The glazing in this house really sets it apart from other new builds, and the interior is fabulously light!

See more of it, here.

14. Modern meets traditional

[lu:p] Architektur, [lu:p] Architektur GmbH [lu:p] Architektur GmbH Modern houses
[lu:p] Architektur GmbH

[lu:p] Architektur GmbH
[lu:p] Architektur GmbH
[lu:p] Architektur GmbH

Part modern home, part rustic barn? This design is incredible, offering the perfect combination of new and old (looking).

See more of it, here.

15. Perfect little cottage

HAUS GROSS GLIENICKE, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Minimalist houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

All these little white homes look like dreamy cottages and they have beautiful gardens ripe for imitating!

See more of it, here.

16. Avant garde design

Moderner Holzhaus Bausatz: "KUBU", THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Log cabin
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

We do like the odd avant garde home! This simple wooden box would be such fun for a family to live in.

See more of it, here.

17. Energy-efficient

Winkelbungalow FILOU, Mihm Thermohaus Mihm Thermohaus Bungalow
Mihm Thermohaus

Mihm Thermohaus
Mihm Thermohaus
Mihm Thermohaus

We spy some eco credentials on this house! What a way to future-proof and lower energy bills, which is vital in a busy family home.

See more of it, here.

18. Eye-catching roof

Home Staging Doppelhaus in Westerland/Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Classic style houses
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

This oversized roof design is so cool! With a large amount of the living space up in the roof, the rooms are really interesting.

See more of it, here.

19. Bold colours

BUNGALOW IN FALKENSEE III, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Bungalow
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Blue and orange never looked so good! This plot is great too, with enough space for a vegetable patch.

See more of it, here.

20. Everything you need

homify Detached home
homify

homify
homify
homify

With a driveway and garage, lovely façade and sweet interior, this family home has it all!

See more of it, here.

For more family home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Top 10—The Most Beautiful Small Family Homes in the UK.

Glass home extension ideas for modern homes
Which of these homes would be perfect for your family?

Discover home inspiration!

