20 great ideas for small homes

The devil's in the details so when it comes to creating a beautiful family home that you can be proud of, we bet you'd like to see what other people have been doing, right?
We've found 20 stunning family homes, all of which are full-to-bursting with lovely touches, great interior design and functional spaces, and brought them altogether for you, right here. We know you're going to love the façades and gardens we've got to show you but we've also included the project links for each home in case you fancy having a snoop around the insides.
Trust us, you'll want to see what the designers in charge have done and perhaps even copy a few ideas!
This lovely home welcomes you from the get go, with gorgeous potted flowers and a dark wood and white colour scheme to die for!
See more of it, here.
Built with a specific family in mind, the elegant façade here speaks for itself.
See more of it, here.
What a gorgeous home for a new family! The chic monochrome colours really heighten the style factor.
See more of it, here.
We love this two-tone home and its simple lines.
See more of it, here.
This tall but narrow home with a modern extension is amazingly picturesque. With those solar panels it also looks eco-friendly!
See more of it, here.
With no over the top exterior styling, it's the garden that adds a little more pizzazz.
See more of it, here.
With a cut-out roof, this house doesn't look so symmetrical that it could have been built from Lego, which gives it some real personality.
See more of it, here.
We don't think you'd miss stairs if you lived here, do you?
See more of it, here.
What a way to zing up a traditional panelled family home. Just wait until you see inside!
See more of it, here.
A standalone home that represents affordable family housing and stylish design.
See more of it, here.
If you're an eco-family, a small shingled woods home could be amazing for you!
The glazing in this house really sets it apart from other new builds, and the interior is fabulously light!
See more of it, here.
Part modern home, part rustic barn? This design is incredible, offering the perfect combination of new and old (looking).
See more of it, here.
All these little white homes look like dreamy cottages and they have beautiful gardens ripe for imitating!
See more of it, here.
We do like the odd avant garde home! This simple wooden box would be such fun for a family to live in.
See more of it, here.
We spy some eco credentials on this house! What a way to future-proof and lower energy bills, which is vital in a busy family home.
See more of it, here.
This oversized roof design is so cool! With a large amount of the living space up in the roof, the rooms are really interesting.
See more of it, here.
Blue and orange never looked so good! This plot is great too, with enough space for a vegetable patch.
See more of it, here.
With a driveway and garage, lovely façade and sweet interior, this family home has it all!
See more of it, here.
For more family home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Top 10—The Most Beautiful Small Family Homes in the UK.