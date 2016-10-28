10 perfect grills for weekend BBQs

Having looked at a lot of barbecues and grills this summer to find the most inspiring to bring to your attention, we've noticed that some people take their al fresco cooking really seriously. It's not enough to have a simple drum barbecue in the garden any more, so just wait until you see these amazing examples we're sharing today.
We imagine that builders were given very specific briefs for some of these projects but it's impossible to deny that they all look incredible.
We really want to cook in all of these locations, let's see if you do too!
This is a full-on outdoor kitchen and we're stunned by the luxury of it all. There's even a pizza oven!
This gas-fired grill will make light work of cooking for numerous weekend guests.
A gabion/grill combination, this looks as good as we bet it cooks!
This outdoor cooking station has all bases covered and the preparation table is a handy touch.
When you've got the weather on your side, anything is feasible and this gorgeous rustic outdoor mini kitchen is enticing us!
Look away vegetarians, this grill has been created with some serious meat in mind! All the integrated storage is a good idea.
This is almost a work of art! We can picture a talented craftsman enjoying the process of smoothing out all that plaster.
Built at the end of a rustic dining table, this grill is perfectly positioned for easy grill-to-plate transportation.
While this one is indoors, with those glass panels opened up you could think you're outside, but we like the rain cover potential!
Built as part of an outdoor kitchen, this grill is all but invisible but we can almost smell the delicious treats!
