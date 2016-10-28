Your browser is out-of-date.

10 perfect grills for weekend BBQs

CASA DAS PRIMAVERAS, BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Having looked at a lot of barbecues and grills this summer to find the most inspiring to bring to your attention, we've noticed that some people take their al fresco cooking really seriously. It's not enough to have a simple drum barbecue in the garden any more, so just wait until you see these amazing examples we're sharing today.

We imagine that builders were given very specific briefs for some of these projects but it's impossible to deny that they all look incredible.

We really want to cook in all of these locations, let's see if you do too!

1. Built-in spectacular

This is a full-on outdoor kitchen and we're stunned by the luxury of it all. There's even a pizza oven!

2. Ideal for a terrace

Giardino privato, Progetti d'Interni e Design Progetti d'Interni e Design
This gas-fired grill will make light work of cooking for numerous weekend guests.

3. Something a little simpler

Buitenhaarden, De Vuurtafel De Vuurtafel GardenFire pits & barbecues
A gabion/grill combination, this looks as good as we bet it cooks!

4. All bases covered

Un nuovo spazio per tutte le stagioni, Odue Modena - Concept Store Odue Modena - Concept Store KitchenBench tops
This outdoor cooking station has all bases covered and the preparation table is a handy touch.

5. Rustic outdoor mini kitchen

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
When you've got the weather on your side, anything is feasible and this gorgeous rustic outdoor mini kitchen is enticing us!

6. Meat feast

Outdoor Cooler, Blastcool Blastcool GardenAccessories & decoration
Look away vegetarians, this grill has been created with some serious meat in mind! All the integrated storage is a good idea.

7. Almost art

Fazzone camini, Fazzone camini Fazzone camini Rustic style garden
This is almost a work of art! We can picture a talented craftsman enjoying the process of smoothing out all that plaster.

8. Perfectly placed

Outdoor Cooler, Blastcool Blastcool GardenAccessories & decoration
Built at the end of a rustic dining table, this grill is perfectly positioned for easy grill-to-plate transportation.

9. Staying dry

Casa de Tamboré, Silvana Lara Nogueira Silvana Lara Nogueira Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
While this one is indoors, with those glass panels opened up you could think you're outside, but we like the rain cover potential!

10. Outdoor dream

Casa Caiçara, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Colonial style balcony, veranda & terrace
Built as part of an outdoor kitchen, this grill is all but invisible but we can almost smell the delicious treats!

For even more al fresco inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Sizzling Outdoor Grills Bring All Your Friends To The Yard.

20 great ideas for small homes
Are you tempted to build something amazing?

