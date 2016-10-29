25 ridiculously cheap and easy DIYs that'll instantly improve your home

We're all always on the lookout for fast and easy ways to make our homes look just that little bit better, or as though we splurged on an interior designer.

So, today we're going to treat you to a massive 25 home improvement ideas that are simple, cheap and quick to complete! Every room in your home can benefit from these tips, from a slightly boring bedroom though to a languishing living room.

Let's take a look and decide which projects you fancy trying your hand at this weekend…