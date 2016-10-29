Your browser is out-of-date.

25 ridiculously cheap and easy DIYs that'll instantly improve your home

22평 좁은집 신혼집 홈스타일링 , homelatte homelatte Scandinavian style living room
We're all always on the lookout for fast and easy ways to make our homes look just that little bit better, or as though we splurged on an interior designer.

So, today we're going to treat you to a massive 25 home improvement ideas that are simple, cheap and quick to complete! Every room in your home can benefit from these tips, from a slightly boring bedroom though to a languishing living room.

Let's take a look and decide which projects you fancy trying your hand at this weekend…

1. Hang curtains higher to the ceiling to give the illusion of bigger windows

Fulham 1, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Modern living room
2. Hide an ugly splashback with new tiles or tile effect stickers

구월동 근린생활시설 및 다가구주택, 서가 건축사사무소 서가 건축사사무소 Modern kitchen
3. Add mirrors to closet door panels for an expensive look

homify Modern dressing room
4. Paint or vinyl wrap an old-fashioned bathroom vanity unit

신당동 아파트 인테리어, 서가 건축사사무소 서가 건축사사무소 Modern bathroom
5. Replace boring lights with designer-inspired ones

Glass pendant lamps homify KitchenLighting
6. The same goes for your shower curtain! It'll make the room feel taller

homify Classic style bathroom
7. Add wooden trim to plain cabinet doors to look like shaker units

The Modern Square _용인 타운하우스, 지오아키텍처 지오아키텍처 Modern kitchen
8. Add crown moulding to finish your cabinet tops perfectly

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style kitchen
9. Double up your shower curtains so they part instead of sliding. So much fancier!

homify Modern bathroom Grey
10. Frame a wall-mounted TV with an antique frame or wooden surround

22평 좁은집 신혼집 홈스타일링 , homelatte homelatte Scandinavian style living room
11. Add a large rug under your bed

Concentric Rug Niki Jones Living roomAccessories & decoration
12. Fix wooden planks to a cheap table for an instantly rustic look

분당구 수내동 아파트 (before& after) , 샐러드보울 디자인 스튜디오 샐러드보울 디자인 스튜디오 Modern dining room
13. Hang curtain rods from the ceiling for a makeshift bed canopy

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style bedroom
14. Paint your old kitchen floor. You can even paint vinyl

Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
15. Consider painting your ceiling an accent colour. It's very trendy right now!

homify Classic style living room
16. Frame light switches with small painted picture frames

interior & architecture by INARK 대구 평리동 "까꿍하우스" 대구 협소주택 인아크 건축 설계 인테리어 디자인, inark [인아크 건축 설계 디자인] inark [인아크 건축 설계 디자인] Modern living room
17. Add wood trim to cabinets then paint them for a classic feel

Modern flat – Loft Extension and Renovation, Fulham, SW6, TOTUS TOTUS Modern style bedroom
18. Use underlay underneath rugs for a plusher feel

Boho Rug Luku Home Living roomAccessories & decoration
19. Liquid stainless steel paint exists and is perfect for freshening up appliances!

homify Modern kitchen
20. Stain wooden furniture that isn't quite the right shade

[홈라떼] 라이트 그레이로 톤업한 33평 위례 새아파트 홈스타일링, homelatte homelatte Scandinavian style living room
21. Frame your bathroom mirror so it sits well with the rest of the décor

homify Mediterranean style bathroom
22. Swap out standard lighting cables for something a little brighter and more funky

별아도, 아키제주 건축사사무소 아키제주 건축사사무소 Modern living room White
23. Use picture frames to create faux wall panelling then paint over them to finish the look

homify Modern bathroom
24. Add sheer curtains, rather than heavy ones, to rooms that enjoy natural light but also need privacy

책이 가득한 24평 아파트 홈스타일링, homelatte homelatte Minimalist living room
25. Add new handles to your kitchen to make it look more bespoke

Kitchen Extension, Hinchley Wood, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern kitchen
See? How easy was that? We've got more as well, so take a look at this Ideabook: 19 Incredibly Clever DIY Projects You'll Want To Try.

Which ideas might you try this weekend?

