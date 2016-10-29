Simple garden DIY projects to plan now and build in spring

We know that summer is officially behind us now but that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about how we'd like to upgrade our gardens next spring.
Any professional gardener will tell you that the planning you do now will make execution so much simpler come the first days of spring, so get ahead of the gardening game with us.
We've thought of some fantastic garden upgrades and DIY projects that we'd love to get around to next year so, if any of these tickle your fancy, start planning now!
For easy and impressive summer barbecue parties!
Would be so good for evening drinks.
If you have time to plan, you could come up with something really special!
Start researching your pond liners now and look out for good spring deals.
Summer crops are often easier to grow so plan to build your beds and plant your first seeds in spring.
They make for easy outdoor eating and you could even get a few for parties!
They look great and won't need cleaning like wood
Start planning what style you want now.
They also need no ongoing maintenance and look fantastic, so a perfect spring project.
If your shed has seen better days (or you never got around to building one) now is the time to properly plan something special.
Decking is simple to fit but wait until the weather is better.
Keep seeing pallet projects and think you could manage something similar? Then plan your amazing garden furniture set now!
A greenhouse is such an asset in summer, so do your research and decide which style will be best for you and easiest to erect.
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Things A Gardener Won't Tell You For Free (But We Will).