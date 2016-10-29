Your browser is out-of-date.

Simple garden DIY projects to plan now and build in spring

White Horse Pub, Hampshire
We know that summer is officially behind us now but that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about how we'd like to upgrade our gardens next spring.

Any professional gardener will tell you that the planning you do now will make execution so much simpler come the first days of spring, so get ahead of the gardening game with us. 

We've thought of some fantastic garden upgrades and DIY projects that we'd love to get around to next year so, if any of these tickle your fancy, start planning now!

1. A simple brick and wood grill set up

ガーデンキッチン
For easy and impressive summer barbecue parties!

2. A wooden seating area that surrounds a brick fire pit

ガーデンキッチン
Would be so good for evening drinks.

3. You can normally get a path laid in a weekend

homify Modern garden
So this is a nice, quick project.

4. A funky water feature

homify Modern garden
If you have time to plan, you could come up with something really special!

5. A stunning pond

Reflection pond in Richmond Surrey
Reflection pond in Richmond Surrey

Start researching your pond liners now and look out for good spring deals.

6. Raised vegetable beds

White Horse Pub
White Horse Pub

Summer crops are often easier to grow so plan to build your beds and plant your first seeds in spring.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Picnic benches are simple to assemble

대전하기동 - 프라이버시 최우선의 'ㄷ'자 중정형주택
They make for easy outdoor eating and you could even get a few for parties!

8. A brick dining table and chairs set up

장성 - 세아이가 있는 하얀집
They look great and won't need cleaning like wood

9. Pergolas add instant style and character to a garden

Extension 1
Start planning what style you want now.

10. Rock gardens are easy to create

homify Modern garden
They also need no ongoing maintenance and look fantastic, so a perfect spring project.

11. Build or improve your shed

Posh Shed
Posh Shed

If your shed has seen better days (or you never got around to building one) now is the time to properly plan something special.

12. A steadfast deck is a lovely upgrade for your garden

Whitton Drive
Whitton Drive

Decking is simple to fit but wait until the weather is better.

13. Pallet furniture

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad
Keep seeing pallet projects and think you could manage something similar? Then plan your amazing garden furniture set now!

14. Erect a greenhouse

8x10 Cedar Growhouse Greenhouse
8x10 Cedar Growhouse Greenhouse

A greenhouse is such an asset in summer, so do your research and decide which style will be best for you and easiest to erect.

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Things A Gardener Won't Tell You For Free (But We Will).

25 ridiculously cheap and easy DIYs that'll instantly improve your home
Which of these projects are you going to start planning?

