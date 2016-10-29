Clever pound shop ideas to make your bathroom VIP

We all love a bargain and when it comes to home improvement it becomes all the more necessary to save a little money here and there.

Bathrooms can often become a little sad, neglected and cluttered, so we're looking at ways to add a little more organisational panache to your space without blowing your budget. In fact, most of our suggestions can be done with a quick trip to the local discount shop yet add some (low-cost) bathroom designer pizzazz!

Don’t believe us? Come and take a look…