Clever pound shop ideas to make your bathroom VIP

Danhaus Stadtvilla, Danhaus GmbH
We all love a bargain and when it comes to home improvement it becomes all the more necessary to save a little money here and there.

Bathrooms can often become a little sad, neglected and cluttered, so we're looking at ways to add a little more organisational panache to your space without blowing your budget. In fact, most of our suggestions can be done with a quick trip to the local discount shop yet add some (low-cost) bathroom designer pizzazz! 

Don’t believe us? Come and take a look…

1. Use a cheap spice rack to display cosmetics, such as nail varnishes, up on the wall and out of the way

2. Stick suction cups to the backs of shampoo bottles to store them out of sight on your shower wall

Mieszkanie w centrum Gdyni, Od Nowa MEBLE
3. Install metal hooks inside your bathroom cabinet for hanging hair bobbles on

guest WC, Your royal design
guest WC

4. Repurpose a cheap cake stand to carousel your toiletries on

Villa Wadersloh, B a r b a r a V o l m e r Interieur Design
B a r b a r a V o l m e r Interieur Design
5. Add different coloured hooks to the wall so every family member can have their own

homify Country style bathroom
homify
6. Display cotton wool balls and buds in pretty dishes rather than naff packaging

Danhaus Stadtvilla, Danhaus GmbH
Danhaus GmbH
7. Use a utensil tray to store toothbrushes so that nobody confuses theirs with someone else’s

MK3 Bathroom before Cranberryhome
MK3 Bathroom before

8. Pour cheap liquid soap into empty, fancier looking bottles

homify Country style bathroom
homify
9. Display lots of little soaps in bowls as they’ll look more snazzy than a big bar

Bathroom Projects, Welchome Interior Design London
Bathroom Projects

10. Add shower caddies to cupboards for organisational genius points

Hampstead Bathroom, Refurb It All
Hampstead Bathroom

For some low-cost bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 18 Budget Bathroom Ideas (To Make It Your Home's Star).

Simple garden DIY projects to plan now and build in spring
Which of these ideas will you try in your bathroom?

No, Thanks