Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Have a cosy home without hurting your bank balance

press profile homify press profile homify
Studio Wee House, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Hot chocolate, big jumpers and Christmas! Winter brings with it a lot of lovely things to look forward to, but before we can all get carried away with rose-tinted festivities we need to think about how we can make our homes a little cosier. 

There's a natural propensity for us all to simply flick the thermostat on and let the central heating do all the work but any heating professional will tell you this will result in huge bills and a serious dent in your bank balance.

To avoid that, we've come up with some fast, easy and cheap ways to make every room in your home—from your bedroom to your lounge—more winter-ready, so snuggle up and read on!

1. Start simple by lighting the fire if you have one!

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

2. Keep a spare duvet on standby for evening snuggling

A Converted Warehouse in East London , Heart Home magazine Heart Home magazine Industrial style dining room
Heart Home magazine

A Converted Warehouse in East London

Heart Home magazine
Heart Home magazine
Heart Home magazine

3. Add comfortable seating to the bedroom and keep that room warm whilst the others are cooler

Adding those finishing touches to your home..., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Modern style bedroom
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Adding those finishing touches to your home…

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

4. Put a throw blanket on your bed

House in Kloof Road , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Kloof Road

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

5. And extra pillows while you're at it!

Menora Residence Moda Interiors Modern style bedroom
Moda Interiors

Menora Residence

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

6. Come to think of it, add cushions and throws to your sofa as well so you can turn down the heating in every room

Richmond - Living Room Roselind Wilson Design Modern living room
Roselind Wilson Design

Richmond—Living Room

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. It might sound silly, but embrace a little tartan for a cosy feel

Studio Wee House The Wee House Company Classic style living room
The Wee House Company

Studio Wee House

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

8. Add soft rugs where you have cold or wood flooring

Albert Mill Apartments in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern living room
Studio Maurice Shapero

Albert Mill Apartments in Manchester

Studio Maurice Shapero
Studio Maurice Shapero
Studio Maurice Shapero

9. Try darker walls for a more enclosed feel

Lake View-Cairo homify Modern living room
homify

Lake View-Cairo

homify
homify
homify

10. Embrace fluffy accessories that look warm and snug

fluffy wall hangings, studio {hammel} studio {hammel} ArtworkOther artistic objects Wool White
studio {hammel}

studio {hammel}
studio {hammel}
studio {hammel}

11. Hang light garlands for a softer lighting look

Light fairy homify BedroomLighting
homify

Light fairy

homify
homify
homify

12. Store logs indoors to avoid going outside (plus, they look great!)

Rose Room Interior Design Caxton Rhode Classic style living room
Caxton Rhode

Rose Room Interior Design

Caxton Rhode
Caxton Rhode
Caxton Rhode

13. Get your heavy winter curtains out of storage

Farmhouse Conversion, Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus Eclectic style living room
Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus

Farmhouse Conversion

Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus
Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus
Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus

14. Add corner floor cushions for extra comfy seating

Floor cushions, bluebellgray bluebellgray BedroomTextiles
bluebellgray

Floor cushions

bluebellgray
bluebellgray
bluebellgray

15. Swap out your table lamp bulbs for warm glow versions

Table Lamp with Lattice homify Living roomLighting
homify

Table Lamp with Lattice

homify
homify
homify

We're feeling cosier already, aren't you? For more winter home advice, take a look at this Ideabook: Get Your Home Winter-Ready Right Now (And Feel Smug).

This Hertfordshire Family Achieved Their Dream Home
Are you looking forward to getting cosy this winter?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks