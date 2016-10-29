Have a cosy home without hurting your bank balance

Hot chocolate, big jumpers and Christmas! Winter brings with it a lot of lovely things to look forward to, but before we can all get carried away with rose-tinted festivities we need to think about how we can make our homes a little cosier.

There's a natural propensity for us all to simply flick the thermostat on and let the central heating do all the work but any heating professional will tell you this will result in huge bills and a serious dent in your bank balance.

To avoid that, we've come up with some fast, easy and cheap ways to make every room in your home—from your bedroom to your lounge—more winter-ready, so snuggle up and read on!