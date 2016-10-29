The Super 7 Wooden Houses

Wooden houses aren't limited to being simple log cabins any more, as architects and designers have been working hard to create new and exciting incarnations for years.
While the simplicity of a cabin still very much appeals to many of us (complete with a woodland surroundings and no neighbours for miles), urbanites are increasingly looking for a more organic, soft façade for their new city homes and that's where contemporary wooden home design comes into its own.
We've found 7 amazing properties to show you today so, if you think you already know all there is to know about wooden homes, prepare for a surprise!
With only the clay roof tiles adding an extra material to this home, this is a perfect example of a traditional wooden cabin home and we can see why they still hold so much appeal.
Nostalgic, warm and cosy looking, this is a dream home for getting away from it all.
With a split roof, stained cladding and unusual shape, this modern wooden home is brings traditional style into the new age.
Despite the colour and contemporary architecture, it has a natural vibe and the garden is the perfect finishing touch!
Now this is a full on modern wooden house, without any hints at the design's modest cabin roots.
Varying styles, colours and shapes of wood have been married together in this amazing project to create something unique, modern and strangely recognisable all at the same time.
If you've ever dreamt of living up in the trees, these breathtakingly beautiful and staggeringly simple canopy pods could be just the ticket for you.
Built from and protected by wood, the symbiosis of the building and surroundings is nothing short of incredible!
With this wooden home being so unusual, we simply had to take a look inside!
Space-efficient, simple and yet surprisingly comfortable, this is a futuristic take on sustainable living.
The wonderful thing about wood is that it's so versatile. You can essentially build whatever you like, finish it however you see fit and the material will simply bend to your will.
We really do like a bright façade and this pillar-box red is something else!
With wooden houses there can be a temptation to cover some of the more heritage or traditional aspects, especially when a modern interior is wanted.
But just look at these beams and ceiling panels! Would you cover these? We wouldn't dare. Instead, we'd seek to make them the focal point of the house, as these owners have!
Is this a modern wooden home? A retro bungalow? A spaceship from another galaxy? Who knows?!
The only thing we can say for certain is that it's gorgeous. With rounded corners, warm wooden panelling and an easy connection to the location, if this is the future of wood cabins, sign us up right now!
