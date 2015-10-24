You all know how much we love bringing our ’Top 10’ Ideabooks to you and having looked at the best homes in the whole country and those we love in the North, we are now turning our attention to the fabulous South.

From beachfront wonders through to hidden gems and urban masterpieces, we have something for everyone and think we have presented the crème de la crème of southern architecture. As ever, we had strict criteria that we judged the houses on, those being that each home had to be fully functional, suitable to live in and it must have features that make it stand out from other properties. We may throw in a wild card or two but, bear with us, as once you see what we do, we have no doubt you will fall in love with each and every home.

Let's take a look at our pick of the best and see if you agree with our choices!