Fresh ideas for a teenager's bedroom

Have you ever met a teenager that was happy and willing to be just like everybody else? No, neither have we! So with that in mind, it can be a real challenge decorating their bedrooms!
Still needing storage and a comfortable place to sleep, teenagers' bedrooms are notoriously untidy, private zones with a strict no adults allowed policy but, by taking the time time to understand what is important to your adolescents, you can help them create a space that is not only a representation of them but fun and conducive to study too!
Take a look at our ideas for creating a teenager-friendly bedroom and see if you can use any of them in your home, if you're allowed!
The days of pretty pastels and fun murals are more than likely over if you have a teenager in the house, so when it comes to redecorating their lair, why not give them a little more free reign to choose their own wall coverings? Funky wallpaper and bright colours are a great way to encourage self-expression and under your watchful eye, need not be to opposed to your design ethos in other parts of the family home.
This is a great example of what we mean, from Art-i-Chok and we love the chevron wallpaper that makes for a fantastic desk background. Perfect for young adults that want the autonomy to make some significant decisions, it's an easily rectified choice after they move out!
Make up, nail varnish, art supplies, food and drinks; these are just a few of the potential spillages that you need to take into account with teenagers! Add to this muddy or wet shoes and it becomes pretty clear that a wipe-able floor makes for a sensible choice, but not just that, it can actually help teenagers to feel that their room, as a whole, is a lot more grown up.
Instead of laying soft, fluffy, easily stained carpets in your teenager's room, why not consider something really stylish, like this parquet? Especially great if the rest of the house features it too, finishes such as this one appear grown up but are fantastically practical and simple to keep clean, but that can be your little secret!
Transformers and My Little Pony bedding may have once been their favourite, but now you have a teenager on your hands, it's time to think about something a little more stylish and grown up. With friends to impress and a personal style to identify, letting your kids choose their own bedding is a great way to really get a handle on how they want their room to look and the colour schemes they like.
This monochrome duvet set looks great, isn't too delicate to survive a nice high temp wash and is a grown up soft furnishing statement that your teenager will love to make.
Just because your children are growing up, it doesn't mean that they will be happy throwing out old toys or replacing them with new gadgets. This is where storage comes in really handy. A teenager's bedroom will always be a heady mixture of mess and clutter, but by including clever hidey-holes, such as this day bed with integral drawers, excess belongings can be stowed away safely.
Don't forget that as your teenager gets older, clothing will become extremely important too, so get ahead of the game and think about wardrobe space and chests of drawers, because left to their own devices, clean t shirts will just be 'put away' on the floor!
For teenagers with a definite sense of style and a good handle on who they are, wall art can be a fantastic form of self-expression. From framed prints through to large wall pieces, giving your child the freedom to have a genuine input into how their bedroom is decorated will get you a whole host of awesome parent points, which you will be glad you accrued at some point!
This is an amazing example of what we mean, with a huge Great Dane dog wall decal making this chill out zone look moody and highly stylised. It's a bit scary, but then again, so are teenagers!
If there's one thing that teenagers love, it's having something cool that none of their friends own! Bragging rights aside though, if you take the time to look around for some funky and unique accessories, that is yet more parent points for you and more importantly, a happy child.
This skateboard stool is great, especially if your teen is an avid boarder, as it can be displayed in a small space and put to good use when friends visit. You could even encourage some personalisation if the blank white is considered too 'boring'.
