Make your bathroom look bigger the easy way!

It can be the sore point of any family home but a small bathroom doesn't have to be thought of in negative terms, especially when there are some simple tricks to make it appear and feel much bigger.

By using clever lighting techniques, choosing colours carefully and seeking to complement the available space, rather than fight against it, you could find that your small bathroom is more than large enough for you and your whole family.

Take a look at our tips for making your bathroom look bigger and see if any could work in your home.