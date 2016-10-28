See how clever people decorate their narrow hallways

Hallways really tend to get a bad rep, don’t you agree? For some, a hallway is nothing more than a communication point between different rooms; and for others it is a mere dumping ground for shoes, keys, and other paraphernalia that you grab at the last minute as your flee the house.

Well, today we stop neglecting our valuable hallways and start treating them with some respect – and style. An entrance hallway is the first interior space that a guest sees when entering your house. And a hallway that links up rooms (like the living room and bedroom, for example) deserves just as much beauty.

So, let’s see how to add some ‘wow’ factor to those long and narrow spaces in your home.