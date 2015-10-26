6 Brilliant and Low-Cost Bedroom Design Hacks

The urge to redecorate and update our living spaces is something that we all understand but when budgets become an issue, clever thinking needs to replace expensive purchases! Don't worry though, we aren't going to suggest you turn all Blue Peter presenter and try to make lots of new furniture, we just think there are some simple techniques for refreshing your bedroom that you may have overlooked.
From something as simple as a fresh coat of paint through to artistic projects, we have lots of tips for injecting new style and energy into your bedroom, so let's take a look and see if anything sparks your creativity.
If you are in the mood to change up your bedroom but have a limited budget to play with, we don't think you can go wrong with finding some vintage furniture to upcycle and bring back to life!
This beautiful picture, from Passage Citron, shows just how stunning old fashioned items can look, bringing a natural rustic charm and romanticism to the room you spend the most time in! We love the repurposing of a vintage desk as a pretty dressing table and the shabby chic wardrobe in the corner looks so at home beneath the exposed beam that we almost believed it had always been there! Lovely!
There are few things simpler than grabbing a roller and a paintbrush and giving your bedroom a lick of paint. A wallet-friendly and relatively quick way to update your space, a colour change really can alter your room beyond recognition and help to settle your 'must redecorate' urges!
We love this space, as it is so simple and classic and for future updating urges, framed prints could suffice! A white backdrop is no longer considered boring or too plain, rather, it is the perfect starting point for any design revamps and paired with a statement floor, it makes the space look high end and well considered. Budget hacks don't get much simpler than this!
If you love everything about your bedroom, apart form how empty the walls feel, it can be tempting to buy expensive prints or art, but why not see if you can create something yourself?
The perfect way to ensure that nobody else in the world has exactly the same bedroom as you, creating your own wall hangings allows you to really tap into your own creativity and produce exactly what you want for a designated space. We're not suggesting that everybody will be an amazing painter and able to recreate something of the skill level seen behind the bed here, but whatever you are good at can be translated into a stunning display, whether it's painting, sewing or drawing!
Sometimes, it's not your bedroom that actually needs updating, but your space that needs tidying! If you have a beautiful colour scheme, luscious bedding and stunning furniture already, but it is being overshadowed by clutter and belongings, try introducing clever storage to hide it all away and allow your room to shine through again.
The overhead locker style storage in this example is super and allows for a clear floor and pared back bedside tables, while also helping the bed to regain the spotlight. A lovely and cohesive room, we could imagine that it's essence would be easily lost under a mountain of possessions, so have a clear out and see what you are really working with before making audacious and potentially expensive plans!
We're not reverting back to our teenage days with this suggestion, but when you want to free up some extra space in your bedroom, if your bed allows for it, we think you should consider storing items underneath. We know what you're picturing, but no, we don't mean just kicking things under there! We are talking about purchasing inexpensive but attractive storage boxes, such as the ones seen here and using them to stow items that you don't need regularly.
When space is at a premium, you have to start considering clever options and with a myriad of attractive storage boxes now available, albeit more designed for home office needs, who says that you are too old to use under your bed to good effect?
For a super low cost way to change the appearance and feel of your bedroom, we suggest adding some mood lighting! Whether you opt for table lamps, a large floor lamp, as seen here, or add dimmer switches to your main light, the impact will be huge, while the cost remains low!
For even more of an impact, think about coloured light bulbs too. Warm orange tones can create a super cosy and snuggled vibe that are perfect for beautiful bedrooms!
