6 Brilliant and Low-Cost Bedroom Design Hacks

The urge to redecorate and update our living spaces is something that we all understand but when budgets become an issue, clever thinking needs to replace expensive purchases! Don't worry though, we aren't going to suggest you turn all Blue Peter presenter and try to make lots of new furniture, we just think there are some simple techniques for refreshing your bedroom that you may have overlooked.

From something as simple as a fresh coat of paint through to artistic projects, we have lots of tips for injecting new style and energy into your bedroom, so let's take a look and see if anything sparks your creativity.