The beautiful autumn garden guide

When you think about beautiful gardens it can be easy to only picture outdoor spaces in full bloom during the summer months but we are huge fans of autumn and what it brings to the garden. In addition to what nature offers, we think you can add elements to your outdoors that will really make the most of a change in season and they don't have to break the bank.
Considered planting, colour coordinated textiles and weatherproof furniture all have a part to play in the creation of the perfect autumn garden so take a look at our ideas and see if you can do anything extra to your outdoor space to make autumn even more awesome.
What could be nicer than sitting out in your garden, in autumn and enjoying some food and drink? Not much, as long as you have the right seating! As the weather turns, you need to be sure that your outdoor furniture will be able to withstand cooler temperatures and wetter conditions, so we suggest looking into metal items that can be easily wiped down.
These mesh design chairs, featured by IQ Glass, fit the bill perfectly and thanks to the tub shape, have plenty of room for cushions in order to prevent you getting too cold. We are huge fans of metal garden furniture, not least because they are easy to change up with nothing more than a can of spray paint and some imagination!
Autumnal gardens bring to mind fallen leaves, crunchy grass and stunning colourful foliage, so think ahead when planting your garden and give some thought to what colours your plants will be at what times of year.
We think the red leaves on the tree to the right in this picture are a fabulous example of what we are talking about and with some considered thought and a little green fingered planning, you could enjoy an outdoor space that is filled to the brim with red, orange and rich brown tones. It's not as strange as you might think, planning your foliage seasonally, after all, you wouldn't want a christmas tree to grow in summer, would you?
No autumnal garden would be complete without a large and impressive fire pit! A far more natural way to keep warm than electric patio heaters, which can be expensive to run both financially and environmentally, fire pits allow friends to gather round for fun hangouts and warm evenings.
Available in a range of sizes and styles, there will be something to suit every garden and if an open fire pit is not to your taste or gives you safety concerns, something along the lines of a chimenea can work just as well, but with the heat and flames being more contained. Perfect!
It can seem like a strange thing, bringing textiles out into your garden, but in the right colours and styles, they really do enhance your outdoor space.
For autumn garden gatherings, rich reds and deep oranges would look amazing, but don't only think about cushions! Cosy throws can be a lovely addition too, so that as the night grows a little chillier, festivities don't need to stop or be moved indoors! Outdoor-specific textiles have the tendency to be less focused on comfort and more on hardiness and being weatherproof, so don't be scared to bring some of your interior outside; just keep an eye on the weather if you do!
Courtyard gardens can be woefully overlooked when talking about beautiful outdoor spaces and how to get the most out of them, but we really don't understand why. Perfectly contained little slices of utopia, they naturally lend themselves to considered design and beautiful plants.
Take a look at this example, complete with bay trees, box hedge and blooming shrubs. It looks stunning and we can imagine that as the season changes and the more hardy plants flower, this will become a lovely autumn al fresco area. For an extra zing, we would be tempted to string up some orange fairy lights and really get a cosy vibe going.
If you have absolutely no free space in your garden, but are keen to at least introduce a little bit of greenery, consider potted pants in fabulously coloured planters! Eye-catching and impactful, design inspired planters add a touch of spice to any garden, but more so in autumn when vibrant oranges and reds really come into their own.
We love this rust coloured planter and the contrast it is enjoying with the rich purple blooms and we can picture it, in autumn, looking really striking under a beautiful sunset and helping to bring a little seasonal style to even a tiny garden.
