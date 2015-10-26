The beautiful autumn garden guide

When you think about beautiful gardens it can be easy to only picture outdoor spaces in full bloom during the summer months but we are huge fans of autumn and what it brings to the garden. In addition to what nature offers, we think you can add elements to your outdoors that will really make the most of a change in season and they don't have to break the bank.

Considered planting, colour coordinated textiles and weatherproof furniture all have a part to play in the creation of the perfect autumn garden so take a look at our ideas and see if you can do anything extra to your outdoor space to make autumn even more awesome.