Glass home extension ideas for modern homes

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to add an extension to your home? Does it all seem a little bit too hard and confusing? Not to worry, because we at homify are here to put your fears at ease.
Our passion is to find and share the most helpful and inspiring projects from right here in the UK, so that you can see how it can be done first-hand. We also have a growing list of professionals from the UK who can help you with any of your future home improvement projects.
In our latest Ideabook, a couple from London have shared their recently completed project: a modern extension to their family home.
Scroll down and see it all…
Designed by an award-winning architecture practice, a contemporary extension was curated to improve the layout and function of this large family home. The glass extension replaced an outdated and badly designed two-storey extension, bringing new light and freedom into the home's living spaces.
Minimally framed glass doors and windows define the contemporary look of the L-shaped volume. These sliding glass doors allow nearly all elevations of the extension to be opened up onto the large decking, with flush-floor finishes across the open tracks.
The roof of the extension was converted into a large roof terrace, creating an outside area accessible from the bedrooms upstairs. Frameless glass balustrades create a safety barrier to the terrace whilst not impeding on the design or appearance of the single-storey extension.
Within the roof of the extension walk on glass floor panels were installed with a transparent ceramic frit pattern for anti-slip resistance to these walk on units. These walk on floor lights allow light to enter the extension from the roof terrace above
Modern glass installations seen throughout this project were supplied and installed by award-winning firm, IQ Glass. The firm's speciality products have helped define the new extension, impressing us with their beauty and functionality.
From our perspective, we can see how the minimally framed sliding glass doors units sit harmoniously side by side. The slim aluminium frames of the sliding doors were coloured a dark grey to match the surrounding metal cladding.
Housed inside the extension are many different settings that serve this household perfectly. Linked directly to each other and the outside decking is a living room, kitchen and children's nursery.
Here inside the lounge, we begin to understand why the architects utilised glass as much as they did. In combination with an all-white scheme, the transparent glass does wonders to create a light-filled environment that feels so fresh.
While sitting on the lounge or cooking inside the kitchen, the adults can pause to look out onto the garden where the children are at play.
The children of this household have nature within easy access during the daytime. However, when the weather turns for the worse they can happily spend their time playing within their own space.
Filled with plenty of toys and interesting kid-friendly features, this is a nursery that will keep the little ones entertained for hours on end. When the children grow up and their needs change, this nursery can be easily be converted into another type of room.
The beauty and striking aesthetics of this glass extension is only a small part of its design. The advanced engineering that has gone into producing the glass doors and windows brings another factor into play.
Practical and efficient, this type of glass has been engineered to be highly-thermal, meaning that this home is always a comfortable temperature at all times of the year.
In the mood for another amazing home improvement project? Then explore: Edwardian home gets a new backside.