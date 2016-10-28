Glass home extension ideas for modern homes

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to add an extension to your home? Does it all seem a little bit too hard and confusing? Not to worry, because we at homify are here to put your fears at ease.

Our passion is to find and share the most helpful and inspiring projects from right here in the UK, so that you can see how it can be done first-hand. We also have a growing list of professionals from the UK who can help you with any of your future home improvement projects.

In our latest Ideabook, a couple from London have shared their recently completed project: a modern extension to their family home.

Scroll down and see it all…