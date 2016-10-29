This Hertfordshire Family Achieved Their Dream Home

This unapologetic piece of residential architecture is one of the most beautiful we've hosted on homify.
By using frame-less structural glazing throughout the home, this new build in Chorleywood makes for an eye-catching addition to the neighbourhood. The modern house uses numerous elements of aluminium framed glazing for a minimal, contemporary design finish, creating a home bathed in natural light.
With the help of glass experts from IQ Glass, every idea, space and aspect of the project has been achieved as envisioned by the architects.
Scroll to see it all in detail!
The bold simplicity of the home design, imagined by a renowned British architecture firm, introduces contemporary architecture and modern ideas to the suburban streets of Chorleywood.
The contemporary design of this new build works perfectly with the surroundings of the property. The bespoke slim casement windows form an amazing piece of architecture, with the angled gable end windows designed to fit into the roof profile.
At the rear of the home, sliding patio doors were used to continue the minimal appearance that the frame-less structural glass walls and aluminium casement windows provide.
Additionally, the sliding patio doors provide primary access to the outside patio area, creating a unified space between the main living spaces and the garden.
The large elevations of the sliding patio doors have been designed with a staggered effect, creating a more interesting building design instead of the more traditional modern flush, squared design.
This effect is seen at its very best during the evening when the home is lit up from the inside.
The ceiling of the entrance is the height of a doorway, which then opens up to the grand, triple-height space inside the main living area. From our position beside the kitchen, the drama of the shifts in ceiling height and form can be fully appreciated.
Three large structural glass skylights have been incorporated into the design throughout the lower floor to increase the amount of natural light into the open-plan living spaces. The owners’ desire for a bright, light-filled hallway leads the design with a frame-less roof light and structural glazing incorporated to the front elevation.
This home shares a layout that is similar to other modern British homes. The ground floor is where one will find all the main communal spaces, including the lounge, kitchen and formal dining area.
The home's three bedrooms, study and bathroom are accommodated upstairs.
The slim framed aluminium casement doors and aluminium casement windows were designed in combination with frameless windows to enable views of the carefully landscaped garden surrounding the contemporary new build.
The large glass elevations provide the perfect balance of daylight and privacy. Enclosing the house too much could have prevented the natural light from entering.
Large bespoke gable end windows were designed for the top floor loft room.
From our perspective within the loft, we can see first-hand how the windows flood the open-planned room with natural light, ensuring the small loft room is not the dark, cramped space loft rooms can often be.
