This Hertfordshire Family Achieved Their Dream Home

This unapologetic piece of residential architecture is one of the most beautiful we've hosted on homify.

By using frame-less structural glazing throughout the home, this new build in Chorleywood makes for an eye-catching addition to the neighbourhood. The modern house uses numerous elements of aluminium framed glazing for a minimal, contemporary design finish, creating a home bathed in natural light.

With the help of glass experts from IQ Glass, every idea, space and aspect of the project has been achieved as envisioned by the architects.

