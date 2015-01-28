Green kitchens

Green and yellow are two primary colours that often get paired up, and these muted shades clearly belong together. The green has hints of blue and grey which are counteracted by the flash of lemon yellow behind the shelves. Choosing coloured worktops means you can stick to silver or white appliances for a balanced look.

