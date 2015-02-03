Extraordinary desks

Just like adults, kids also need comfortable desks to work from, be it for school, or to allow their creative juices to flow. These ergonomic desks and chairs from Ergokid allow for a fun workspace for young kids, with timber being contrasted with bold colours, and a more child-friendly design. We particularly enjoy the flip out stationary draw and futuristic lamp.

Want to see more creative work spaces? Then take a look at these two ideabooks:

- A home studio conversion in Southampton

- Home office designs