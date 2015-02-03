Extraordinary desks

For many, the workplace is where we spend most of our time when we're not at home. Aside from sleeping, working is the facet of our lives that makes up a big portion of the day. If you work at a desk, it might feel like you are forever glued to it, so you may as well work from one that is comfortable, practical, and beautiful. If you want to feel like you are straight out of the cast of Madmen, or you are a little less extraverted, yet still like to take care of business on a desk of comfort and style, take a look at these desks for inspiration.
Nothing speaks of class, sophistication and finesse more than a solid hardwood desk. Every discerning businessman deserves to own a desk as grand as this, completed by the all-hardwood office setting. In keeping with the classic theme of this office is the oxblood coloured leather chairs, finished with tufted backrests. Designed by Liquid Interiors in Perth, Australia, this office looks like it could be straight out of a grand European château.
Also constructed from timber, only this time with a completely different aim in mind, this desk of reclaimed timber and galvanised steel holds good looks, eco conscious design and functionaly all in equally high regard. Inspirit manufacture not only desks from reclaimed timber, but also bed frames, shelving units, storage solutions, and lamps. Made to order, these desks appeal to those of us who are a little more conscious of the source of the materials of the furniture we buy. It ensures we can sleep easy knowing they are working from a piece of made-to-order furniture that is doing it's part for the environment, and supporting local craftsmanship.
An extraordinary desk sometimes calls for an even more stunning backdrop, such as this work-from-home space in a remodelled house on the island of Guernsey, in the English Channel. The coast, and nature in general, are all a big part of the lifestyle on this picturesque island of 65,000 people, so the owners of this house have decided to allow the surrounding natural beauty to be viewed whenever possible, with floor-to-ceiling windows a dominating feature of this stunning home. This desk has been produced in the same light timber tone that features throughout the house, with a more understated design so not to draw attention away from those amazing sweeping views of the coastline.
There is something very special about solid timber furniture. It speaks of luxury and elegance, in a way that manufactured materials like metal and plastic never could. A completely unique and abstract take on a classic timber office desk, this piece from Gosling Ltd uses off kilter lines to break up the detail of the woodgrains, which now criss cross the desk and matching bookshelf, that keeps a watchful eye from above.
Here we a see a more classic style timber desk, built from dark mahogany, with an oval shaped top and beautifully crafted draw handles. Hard to believe, but this desk is actually an antique reproduction, which as the name suggests, is a newly manufactured piece of furniture, designed to look like a classical antique. The top of this desk from Parklane Furniture has even been finished with skiver leather; a type of leather made from sheepskin, and is often used for binding books.
Just like adults, kids also need comfortable desks to work from, be it for school, or to allow their creative juices to flow. These ergonomic desks and chairs from Ergokid allow for a fun workspace for young kids, with timber being contrasted with bold colours, and a more child-friendly design. We particularly enjoy the flip out stationary draw and futuristic lamp.
Want to see more creative work spaces? Then take a look at these two ideabooks:
- A home studio conversion in Southampton