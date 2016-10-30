15 ideas to create your slice of suburban garden heaven

You're in for a shock if you think you have to live in the country in order to enjoy a gorgeous garden, as we've found some delightful suburban gardens that are blossoming perfectly well!
With careful guidance from gardening experts and talented professionals, these spaces aren't a poor imitation of the luscious greenery we've come to expect from rural gardens. Far from it, in fact, as each and every one of these spaces is beautiful, flourishing and fabulous.
If you've been trying to think of a way to make your suburban garden a little more special, we think you'll be pleasantly surprised by some of these.
What more could you need?
Adding the right amount of garden grandeur.
Imagine living in a busy city but being able to enjoy this view everyday! What a way to recharge.
Bustling borders surround this sociable little deck with ease and the whole garden is so well put together.
The romantic feel of this garden makes you forget about the city location. There's even a swing!
Left a little wild, this space is the perfect retreat at the bottom of a suburban garden.
A lawn, path, handy storage shed and even a little terrace. Plus, all the greenery helps the location just melt away.
Modern Livingin the city
If plants aren't really your thing, your suburban garden can still make a huge impact with an amazing water feature, like this!
The neatness of this garden is astounding and you can see every iota of love and care the owners have put into it.
Even minimalist urbanites can enjoy a stylish garden, if you choose the right shingle!
When your home makes a big impression, your garden needs to as well. This hedge-lined lawn is the perfect choice.
A steadfast terrace and modernist planters make this suburban garden easy to maintain and a doddle to enjoy!
The dark tones make this such a different style of garden, but we love it and the style factor can't be denied.
Even a small suburban garden can be an explosion of colour and blooms.
If maintaining a garden isn't your thing but you want that outdoor space to be a paradise of sorts, how about a storage haven?
These wooden boxes are all secret storage for bikes and other outdoor equipment!
