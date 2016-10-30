Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ideas to create your slice of suburban garden heaven

Romantic suburban garden, Jane Harries Garden Designs Jane Harries Garden Designs Country style garden
You're in for a shock if you think you have to live in the country in order to enjoy a gorgeous garden, as we've found some delightful suburban gardens that are blossoming perfectly well! 

With careful guidance from gardening experts and talented professionals, these spaces aren't a poor imitation of the luscious greenery we've come to expect from rural gardens. Far from it, in fact, as each and every one of these spaces is beautiful, flourishing and fabulous.

If you've been trying to think of a way to make your suburban garden a little more special, we think you'll be pleasantly surprised by some of these.

1. Artistic bench seating, a stunning water feature and some perfect box hedges

Extended living space - Manchester, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

What more could you need?

2. An immaculately maintained lawn and some trees

A City Garden, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern garden
Bowles &amp; Wyer

Adding the right amount of garden grandeur.

3. A sight for sore eyes

Suburban House Extension North London, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Scandinavian style walls & floors
Caseyfierro Architects

Imagine living in a busy city but being able to enjoy this view everyday! What a way to recharge.

4. Delightful decking

Small city garden After 1 homify
homify

Bustling borders surround this sociable little deck with ease and the whole garden is so well put together.

5. Lovely vibes

The back garden Jane Harries Garden Designs Country style garden
Jane Harries Garden Designs

The romantic feel of this garden makes you forget about the city location. There's even a swing!

6. Wild little escape

Lower deck with sail Karena Batstone Design Modern garden
Karena Batstone Design

Left a little wild, this space is the perfect retreat at the bottom of a suburban garden.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Garden with everything!

Long Suburban Garden Fenton Roberts Garden Design Rustic style garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

A lawn, path, handy storage shed and even a little terrace. Plus, all the greenery helps the location just melt away.

8. Low-maintenance

"Modern Living" in the city Kevin Cooper Garden Design Modern garden
Kevin Cooper Garden Design

If plants aren't really your thing, your suburban garden can still make a huge impact with an amazing water feature, like this!

9. Neat and tidy

GARDEN, 2A Design 2A Design GardenFurniture
2A Design

The neatness of this garden is astounding and you can see every iota of love and care the owners have put into it.

10. Minimally stylish

Cavendish, Mole Architects Mole Architects Scandinavian style houses
Mole Architects

Even minimalist urbanites can enjoy a stylish garden, if you choose the right shingle!

11. Big impression

Exteriors Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern houses
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

When your home makes a big impression, your garden needs to as well. This hedge-lined lawn is the perfect choice.

12. Easy to copy

Small Urban Garden Christine Wilkie Garden Design Modern garden
Christine Wilkie Garden Design

A steadfast terrace and modernist planters make this suburban garden easy to maintain and a doddle to enjoy!

13. Sweet and dark

Small Urban Garden South London homify Modern garden
homify

The dark tones make this such a different style of garden, but we love it and the style factor can't be denied.

14. Colour blast

Small urban garden Ruth Willmott Modern garden
Ruth Willmott

Even a small suburban garden can be an explosion of colour and blooms.

15. Practical delight

garden storage wayne maxwell Modern garden
wayne maxwell

If maintaining a garden isn't your thing but you want that outdoor space to be a paradise of sorts, how about a storage haven? 

These wooden boxes are all secret storage for bikes and other outdoor equipment!

For a little more garden inspiration. take a look at this Ideabook: Let's Protect Your Lovely Garden From Nasty Weather.

Feeling inspired to transform your suburban garden?

