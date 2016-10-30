15 ideas to create your slice of suburban garden heaven

You're in for a shock if you think you have to live in the country in order to enjoy a gorgeous garden, as we've found some delightful suburban gardens that are blossoming perfectly well!

With careful guidance from gardening experts and talented professionals, these spaces aren't a poor imitation of the luscious greenery we've come to expect from rural gardens. Far from it, in fact, as each and every one of these spaces is beautiful, flourishing and fabulous.

If you've been trying to think of a way to make your suburban garden a little more special, we think you'll be pleasantly surprised by some of these.