11 photos of a rustic house to inspire you to build yours

Everybody has preferences, but even if you're a dedicated follower of minimalism, we think this rustic dream home will be enough to turn your head.
Beautiful to look at, the home has been designed to perfection by a team of talented architects, but don't think that the interior has been left to its own devices! With perfect finishes and a shockingly contemporary kitchen, the contrast of aesthetics is incredible, serving to heighten the overall rustic vibe.
If you're in the market for some home inspiration, let's take a look at this beautiful property.
With all the glazing you can already tell the interior is going to be a light-filled paradise, cant you?
We're so fascinated by this façade though. Is is truly rustic, modern, minimalist or modernist? Or a combination of them all, wrapped up in exposed bricks and nostalgic touches?
We need a closer look to decide!
We told you this was an amazing house but we bet you weren't expecting something quite like this!
Just look at those funky angles, pale bricks and the lovely terrace. Not to mention that large corner window, which simply opens the interior up.
We can already see a lovely dining spot under this cover but before we get to that, we wanted to appreciate this wraparound walkway, which offers covered access to the perimeter of the house.
It's a lovely touch that will appeal to all you gardening fans out there, as what could be better than a panoramic viewing area for your outdoor space?
This isn't just a terrace where you can eat, this is a terrace where you can cook.
Here is where the rustic element really comes into play. With that huge grill, we can't imagine much cooking gets done inside the home, especially with such a gorgeous view to enjoy!
It's easy to lose perspective with builds like this as you focus on so many different elements at once, so we thought we'd pan out a little and show you the sheer enormity of this dining area.
It's a huge addition but we think that perfectly demonstrates what a social home this must be.
Even inside this house, you're still treated to incredible views of the outside, which is a classic motif in rustic homes.
The connection to nature is amplified at every opportunity, whether with huge windows or wooden accents, both of which you can see here.
We did tell you that the indoor kitchen was a surprisingly modern affair. However, now we understand a lot of cooking is done outside, it seems less unusual.
The ideal spot for some sophisticated entertaining, we love the contrast of the modern surfaces with the rustic vibe.
Just in case the modern styling of the kitchen threw you off, little rustic touches have been included throughout the property to remind you what the proposed vibe is.
Small sections of exposed brickwork are a beautiful way to revisit a more understated and natural décor style.
Anyone can have large plastic windows but in a rustic home they would stick out like a sore thumb, which is why we love these simple yet stunning wooden versions.
They finish the look perfectly, without drawing attention to themselves. Of course, they'll need more maintenance than plastic windows but they're worth it for this aesthetic alone.
We love to see houses lit up at night as that's when you can get a good feel for how fun they are to live in.
Here, you can clearly see this is a warm, welcoming and relaxed space, with easy interactions and lasting memories at its core. You simply can't fake that kind of feeling.
While the outdoor lighting would have been more than enough here, the extra detailing of modern façade lights is the cherry on top of the cake.
Adding some design flair, a little modern convenience and some stylish illumination, this home is always on the cusp of being so much more than a phenomenal rustic home. It's also a modern masterpiece!
