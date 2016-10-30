20 things you can stop doing today (to make life easier)

Do you ever stop and wonder why you do the things you do? We're talking about little habits that are simply so ingrained that questioning them would be weird.
Well, we didn't until we came across some top tips that threw everything we've ever known into question. Thanks, internet! If you're anything like us, you'll be doing certain everyday tasks in a particular way, never realising that you don't need to.
This includes every room in the house and your kitchen is probably the location for most of your unnecessary tasks, although they spill out throughout the home. If you want to know what these time-wasting endeavours are, read on and prepare to make your life just that little bit more manageable…
It's pointless as every year a new number is suggested! Just eat some vegetables everyday and you'll be fine.
If you eat a balanced diet you'll be getting enough already.
Dental research shows that there is little to no quantifiable evidence to suggest flossing is beneficial.
Do you think cowboys washed their denim every week? No! They can take a lot of wear before they need a wash so hang them back up!
This is another number plucked out of thin air. Drink when you're thirsty and until your pee is a healthy pale straw colour.
Not everything needs to go in the fridge and you'll be wasting energy if it does. For example, tomatoes will lose flavour in there and some people even put bread in?!
Who calls landlines any more? We all have mobiles so ditch the line rental.
We envy you if you have time for this! Your hair needs to replenish healthy oils so every other day washing (at most) is better.
All the fibre and good stuff is in the skin of vegetables so why have we been cutting it off for so long? Think of all the time you'll save by not doing that.
Admit it, you have a few core items that you wear in a cycle. We all do but we just don't notice! Declutter that wardrobe and stop buying new things.
Unless it's mouldy or smells bad, it's probably still good to eat. Trust your senses, not just food labels.
The chances of winning are so slim it's almost funny and you could spend the money on something useful.
You know that every country has shops and toothpaste, right?
You think a quick nap will recharge your batteries but it actually makes you groggier and less likely to sleep at night so… wakey wakey!
There are plenty of free software packages out there so don't get duped.
Open a window, light a candle or get some homemade citrus freshener in your bathroom.
You might think you're being productive but, in actual fact, you're just making your life really stressful so have set hours.
Swap out a bathroom radiator for a heated towel rail and never worry about drying towels again!
Are you kidding? You know this isn't a practical endeavour and that oil, dirt and mess will collate here so let it go.
What is this, the stone age? Stream it all so you don't have to dust everything!
