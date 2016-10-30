20 things you can stop doing today (to make life easier)

Do you ever stop and wonder why you do the things you do? We're talking about little habits that are simply so ingrained that questioning them would be weird.

Well, we didn't until we came across some top tips that threw everything we've ever known into question. Thanks, internet! If you're anything like us, you'll be doing certain everyday tasks in a particular way, never realising that you don't need to.

This includes every room in the house and your kitchen is probably the location for most of your unnecessary tasks, although they spill out throughout the home. If you want to know what these time-wasting endeavours are, read on and prepare to make your life just that little bit more manageable…