20 things you can stop doing today (to make life easier)

press profile homify press profile homify
Low-key Cottage is actually a Coastal Haven with Three Levels of Sea View, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Rustic style kitchen
Do you ever stop and wonder why you do the things you do? We're talking about little habits that are simply so ingrained that questioning them would be weird. 

Well, we didn't until we came across some top tips that threw everything we've ever known into question. Thanks, internet! If you're anything like us, you'll be doing certain everyday tasks in a particular way, never realising that you don't need to. 

This includes every room in the house and your kitchen is probably the location for most of your unnecessary tasks, although they spill out throughout the home. If you want to know what these time-wasting endeavours are, read on and prepare to make your life just that little bit more manageable…

1. Trying to eat five a day

Rustikaler Landhaus-Traum im Altbau, Küchenquelle Küchenquelle KitchenElectronics
Küchenquelle

Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle

It's pointless as every year a new number is suggested! Just eat some vegetables everyday and you'll be fine.

2. Taking vitamin C supplements

Herfst / Winter 2015-2016, Pomax Pomax Dining roomCrockery & glassware
Pomax

Pomax
Pomax
Pomax

If you eat a balanced diet you'll be getting enough already.

3. Flossing

Town House, Sussex., CHALKSPACE CHALKSPACE Classic style bathroom
CHALKSPACE

Town House, Sussex.

CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

Dental research shows that there is little to no quantifiable evidence to suggest flossing is beneficial.

4. Washing jeans

Choice, Ideia1 Arquitetura Ideia1 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Ideia1 Arquitetura

Ideia1 Arquitetura
Ideia1 Arquitetura
Ideia1 Arquitetura

Do you think cowboys washed their denim every week? No! They can take a lot of wear before they need a wash so hang them back up!

5. Drinking eight glasses of water a day

Low-key Cottage is actually a Coastal Haven with Three Levels of Sea View, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Rustic style kitchen
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Low-key Cottage is actually a Coastal Haven with Three Levels of Sea View

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

This is another number plucked out of thin air. Drink when you're thirsty and until your pee is a healthy pale straw colour.

6. Overusing your fridge

Wandsworth Lewis Alderson Classic style kitchen
Lewis Alderson

Wandsworth

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

Not everything needs to go in the fridge and you'll be wasting energy if it does. For example, tomatoes will lose flavour in there and some people even put bread in?!

7. Having a landline phone

Cream Call Me Clock Hi! TIME HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Hi! TIME

Cream Call Me Clock

Hi! TIME
Hi! TIME
Hi! TIME

Who calls landlines any more? We all have mobiles so ditch the line rental.

8. Washing your hair every day

Modern flat – Loft Extension and Renovation, Fulham, SW6, TOTUS TOTUS Modern bathroom
TOTUS

Modern flat – Loft Extension and Renovation, Fulham, SW6

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

We envy you if you have time for this! Your hair needs to replenish healthy oils so every other day washing (at most) is better.

9. Peeling veggetables

Frensham Lewis Alderson Classic style kitchen
Lewis Alderson

Frensham

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

All the fibre and good stuff is in the skin of vegetables so why have we been cutting it off for so long? Think of all the time you'll save by not doing that.

10. Having more than ten items of clothing

Flamingo Pixers Modern style bedroom Pink wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Flamingo

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Admit it, you have a few core items that you wear in a cycle. We all do but we just don't notice! Declutter that wardrobe and stop buying new things.

11. Discarding out of date food

Extension, Loft Conversion & Complete Refurbishment – Kingston, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern kitchen
Cube Lofts

Extension, Loft Conversion & Complete Refurbishment – Kingston

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

Unless it's mouldy or smells bad, it's probably still good to eat. Trust your senses, not just food labels.

12. Playing the lottery

Town House, Sussex., CHALKSPACE CHALKSPACE Classic style living room
CHALKSPACE

Town House, Sussex.

CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

The chances of winning are so slim it's almost funny and you could spend the money on something useful.

13. Taking toothpaste on holiday

main bathroom Progressive Design London Eclectic style bathroom
Progressive Design London

main bathroom

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

You know that every country has shops and toothpaste, right?

14. Napping

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

You think a quick nap will recharge your batteries but it actually makes you groggier and less likely to sleep at night so… wakey wakey!

15. Buying anti-virus software

Craziness Pixers Modern study/office Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Craziness

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

There are plenty of free software packages out there so don't get duped.

16. Buying expensive air fresheners

Dyar park twin house homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

Dyar park twin house

homify
homify
homify

Open a window, light a candle or get some homemade citrus freshener in your bathroom.

17. Being all work and no play

Love is in the air Pixers Classic style study/office Pink wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Love is in the air

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

You might think you're being productive but, in actual fact, you're just making your life really stressful so have set hours.

18. Tumble drying towels

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Swap out a bathroom radiator for a heated towel rail and never worry about drying towels again!

19. Keeping a garage spotless

6m x 6m Wooden double garage Regency Timber Buildings LTD Classic style garage/shed
Regency Timber Buildings LTD

6m x 6m Wooden double garage

Regency Timber Buildings LTD
Regency Timber Buildings LTD
Regency Timber Buildings LTD

Are you kidding? You know this isn't a practical endeavour and that oil, dirt and mess will collate here so let it go.

20. Keeping CDs and DVDs

West Lake Hills Residence, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern media room
Specht Architects

West Lake Hills Residence

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

What is this, the stone age? Stream it all so you don't have to dust everything!

Are you shocked at some of these tips? For more time-saving advice, take a look at this Ideabook: Simple Home Money Saving Hacks.

Will you take any of these ideas on board?

