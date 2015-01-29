A home studio conversion in Southampton

Completed in just 2 months and for £25,000 pounds, the new conversion adds real value to the home, and we're sure it makes life much easier for the couple from Walk Interior Design, with the walk to work only a few steps away. They were even lucky enough to find a genuine 'walk/don't walk' traffic sign from New York, adding the final, personal touch to the already cosy and inviting workspace.

