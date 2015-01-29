Oriental style interiors

Japanese lacquerware company Nakata Shikki, promoted by Rin crossing, a government-funded online platform for connecting Japanese manufacturers with buyers and designers, have created these charming Oriental themed cherry blossom dishes for seasoning or delicacies.

The purpose and design of these dishes is very much a reflection of popular Japanese cuisine and dining options: delicate and attractive, these designs prove functional can be feminine, and great attention to detail ensures a high quality finish- ideal for oriental style kitchens or dining rooms.

