12 helpful ideas you can use in your own little bathroom

A lot of homes are fortunate enough to contain a second (albeit smaller) bathroom. In most cases, this extra space is nothing more than a toilet and a small sink, but it does tend to make a difference, especially if it’s shared by a large household.

When it comes to the design aspects, this small bathroom is usually approached via a different method, seeing as it doesn’t usually contain a bath or shower. Or a lot of storage space. However, that doesn’t mean that this smaller bathroom can be overlooked in terms of beauty or functionality – it is here where we must actually focus a bit harder as we’re working with a much smaller space.

But don’t stress yourself out, for we come bearing 12 amazing examples for your viewing (and inspirational) pleasure…