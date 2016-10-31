Your browser is out-of-date.

We know ​you’ll love these 10 modern kitchen cabinet ideas

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to implementing a successful kitchen space, quite a few elements need to be taken into consideration: lighting, legroom, storage, etc. And let’s not forget about beauty!

Today we want to focus on the kitchen’s aesthetic quality, and one particular element that can contribute to that – the cabinetry. Yes, these areas are so often overlooked, which is a bit of a surprise to us considering the important part they play in terms of both functionality and style.

But today we put a stop to that, as the style spotlight has been fixed on the modern cabinets and what they mean for the kitchen (and kitchen user) of today. 

So, whether you are planning a kitchen upgrade or are just in the mood for some visual aesthetics, enjoy our magnificent options below…

1. The devil's in the detail

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Country style kitchen
Never think that knobs and pulls are afterthoughts – these little details can severely change the look of your kitchen and its cabinets. 

We think these soft and silver handles above were the perfect choices for those sleek-white cabinets, contrasting slightly with the linear style adorning the room.

2. A minimalist style with bold lighting

Denkendorf | Deutschland, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern kitchen
Sleek and chic cabinets get a funky upgrade via the choice in kitchen lighting. That magenta neon hue changes the entire room into a unique space, which would have looked way too busy had the background cabinets been patterned or textured.

3. Tradition and refinement

homify Modern kitchen
If sleek yet classic is more to your liking, then you are sure to appreciate our next example – an impressive space decked out in clean whites, with a strong throwback to heritage and timelessness. 

Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.

4. Shake it up

homify Modern kitchen
Shaker-style kitchens are timeless. In addition, they tend to suit a wide variety of different interior designs. 

Just see how the fantastic white cabinetry above pairs up with those elegant stainless steel appliances and industrial lights, putting a very contemporary spin on the good-old shaker cabinets we all know and love.

5. A clever combination

Mieszkanie na Bemowie, Jacek Tryc-wnętrza Jacek Tryc-wnętrza Modern kitchen
The designers of our next kitchen decided to pair up different textures, tones and materials to create a cooking space that is very akin to a Scandinavian style. 

Don’t overlook those stunning patterns popping up here and there for some eye-catching detail.

6. A bit of versatility

Casa Lago, renziravelo renziravelo Modern kitchen
If you feel like mixing things up a bit in your cooking space, take a gander at this wonderful joinery that shows off glass cabinets, white cupboards, and even a charming storage space for the wine (for cooking purposes, of course).

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Timber: always reliable

Grosvenor | Walnut And Marble Elegance Davonport Modern kitchen Wood Brown
If you are a fan of wooden surfaces (and who isn’t?), then this timber-clad kitchen is sure to do it for you. 

Flaunting a warm and welcoming vibe with its medium chestnut timber surfaces, these cupboards are a delightful throwback to yesteryear’s look while also being quite modern.

8. A tad darker approach

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
Perhaps a darker wood is more to your liking? 

We think that this kitchen presents a dark and rich look thanks to those cupboards, but also due to the way that the cabinetry contrasts with the shiny and lighter surfaces, like the appliances and countertops.

9. Wall-mount elegance

Singh Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern kitchen
Inlaid glass cabinets are a striking choice for the kitchen owner who wants to subtly display his/her range of kitchen contents. 

See how effortlessly these cabinets add luxury to the room while also being slightly playful with those light timber finishes.

10. Cabinets with built-in shelves

homify Modern kitchen
Should you want to flaunt certain kitchen items instead of hiding them away in a cupboard, then we recommend shelves connected to the cabinetry, as shown in our last example. 

This is a great way to access commonly used items, plus flaunt your exquisite taste in crockery and glassware. 

To go oh-so-perfect with your cabinetry, we’ve singled out these 10 Modern Kitchen Islands. Have a look!

A Truly Staggering Barn Conversion
Which of these cabinet designs is destined for your home?

