Garden pond ideas

If you are lucky enough to have a little garden terrace, why not surround it with water, with a bridge running from the terrace to the rest of the yard? Feeling like the terrace is something of an island, this pond in a garden in Germany goes against the traditional notion of a round pond, and draws inspiration from geometric Bauhaus design. The bridge is constructed from Bangkirai, a timber known for its durability, and is found mainly in Southeast Asia.

An easy and practical way to decorate your pond is by surrounding the body of water with plants, such as in the garden seen here, but also with water plants in the pond itself. Water Lillies, Crab Claw plants or even Water Grass varieties such as Kalmus look awesome in a pond, and also help to control outbreaks of algae.