Garden pond ideas

There is something very special about being close to the water. Be it the ocean, a river, a stream or even a pond, spending time by some body of water is undeniably refreshing and relaxing. Any sort of property on the coast, or by the riverside, always attracts a higher price, and as soon as holiday time rolls around, we pack the car up and head straight for the coast. Of course this is not always possible, and we all can't afford a lavish home by the water. However, what many of us can afford, is the addition of a small pond in our garden to bring about that relaxing feeling of being by the water a little more frequently than the annual summer holiday. If you're thinking about adding a small pond or water feature in your garden this coming spring, draw inspiration from these ponds from around the world.
A visit to a temple or shrine in Asia, in particular those found in Japan, will often involve spending time in a garden or courtyard, centred around a water feature such as a pond. In true Japanese garden style, this lush pond features a bridge and Japanese plant varieties offering nothing but a relaxed feeling. Japanese plant varieties are well suited to the UK and Europe, due to the similar climates of these two parts of the world. Japanese flora such as Cherry Blossoms are ideal as they are robust, and come to life in vibrant shades of pink come spring.
If you are lucky enough to have a little garden terrace, why not surround it with water, with a bridge running from the terrace to the rest of the yard? Feeling like the terrace is something of an island, this pond in a garden in Germany goes against the traditional notion of a round pond, and draws inspiration from geometric Bauhaus design. The bridge is constructed from Bangkirai, a timber known for its durability, and is found mainly in Southeast Asia.
An easy and practical way to decorate your pond is by surrounding the body of water with plants, such as in the garden seen here, but also with water plants in the pond itself. Water Lillies, Crab Claw plants or even Water Grass varieties such as Kalmus look awesome in a pond, and also help to control outbreaks of algae.
Much like owning a pool, a garden pond also needs to be built to certain specifications, and requires constant maintenance and care. Ponds are notorious for algae outbreaks, especially during the warmer months, therefore a few simple actions can keep your pond looking healthy and beautiful. Regularly remove debris and dead plant foliage, and install a circulation system, which pumps oxygen into the bottom of your pond. This will prevent the pond from 'turning over', which is when the water at the top of the pond (usually the warmer, more oxygenated water) is suddenly cooled by rain or a drop in temperature. This causes the water from the top to suddenly 'sink' to the bottom of the pond, releasing anoxic water (water lacking oxygen) from the bottom, in turn causing noxious gases such as hydrogen sulfide to be released, giving off a foul smell. A sudden turn over in your pond will also kill any fish, so it is of utmost importance to take good care of your garden feature.
If you are looking for something a little less traditional, and with a little less maintenance, maybe a water feature such as this modern take on a pond is more suited to you. The owners of this home in the Netherlands wanted an eye-catching, yet low maintenance garden. The result was what we can see here, with a water feature that gives the illusion of climbing the wall towards the terrace above.
At a glance, this pond looks like nothing more than a decorative garden pond, complete with pontoon and water grasses hugging the edge. Upon closer inspection, we start to realise this is actually a landscaped swimming pool. The shallow edge of the pool full of rocks and boulders completely camouflages the deeper pool at first glance.
