A swimming pool in the garden gives you that inexpressible holiday feeling, and provides hours of fun for the whole family without the hassle of having to leave your property. As for appearance, size, design, and type of pool, you are spoiled for choice: from mini-pools to Olympic-size lap pools; from natural swimming pools, to luxurious infinity pools with a bubbling hot tub, there are a huge range of impressive swimming pools available.

For some time, however, stainless steel pools in particular have been an increasingly popular choice due to their conventional, practical structures and their numerous benefits. Today we'll tell you just what makes such a pool so special, and show you some examples from specialist pool design company Polytherm GmbH: