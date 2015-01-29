A swimming pool in the garden gives you that inexpressible holiday feeling, and provides hours of fun for the whole family without the hassle of having to leave your property. As for appearance, size, design, and type of pool, you are spoiled for choice: from mini-pools to Olympic-size lap pools; from natural swimming pools, to luxurious infinity pools with a bubbling hot tub, there are a huge range of impressive swimming pools available.
For some time, however, stainless steel pools in particular have been an increasingly popular choice due to their conventional, practical structures and their numerous benefits. Today we'll tell you just what makes such a pool so special, and show you some examples from specialist pool design company Polytherm GmbH:
The high-gloss and cool appearance makes stainless steel pools so attractive for fans of modern and minimalist design. It contributes to the overall pure and luxurious look, and suits every type of garden and house, especially those with straight, clear and reduced architecture which is currently so popular.
Pools with steel tanks are not only visually beautiful to look at, but they are also appealing due to their durable material and the low level of care and maintenance they require. The steel used for these pools is sturdy, and both temperature and weather resistant. You will be able to enjoy a steel pool for many, many years to come.
The smooth surface of stainless steel pools gives fungi and bacteria no opportunity to develop, so that's a big tick in the hygiene box. Cleaning is quick and easy: you don't need to be an expert, instead you can look after your pool with special stainless steel cleaners yourself. Our tip: use tailored metal cleaning products to remove deposits so as not to violate the protective film on the surface.
Due to the fact that most pools are fitted with steel tanks directly by the manufacturer, they only need to be assembled and welded on site. This results in a reduced assembly time, and installation is really easy. Everything can be completed without a minimum cost in regards to time and money.
Pools of stainless steel can be custom-made according to your personal requirements. Just a few of the additional facilities and features include multicoloured LED lighting, an overflow control, counter-current controls, speakers, and underwater ledges. The imagination knows no bounds!