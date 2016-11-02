Plan your pergola now (so your garden will shine in spring)

Here on homify we just love beautiful spaces, but even more so when they go together with creative ideas. Take, for example, the pergola: it is both a functional space that can shield the sun while you take in the garden view and fresh air, and it adds style to your house. It can also be used for climbing- and trailing plants to give your house/garden that extra touch of oomph.

But today we bring you more good news: you don’t need to sell a kidney to afford one of these beauties. Some minimum spending, a few free Saturdays, some elbow grease and a friend or two for assistance, and you’ll be good to go.

Let’s see how to perk up the perfect pergola in your garden space!