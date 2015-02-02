5 ways to brighten up your home

A light, bright and fresh looking home is something we would all like, no matter what style we choose to decorate it in. It's a fact that the environment you live in has a direct impact on your well-being: dark and cluttered rooms are not going to leave you with a positive feeling, and this is why you should really consider how to utilise light and space in your home. You may not have a large house, or you might be stuck with restricted views and/or lacking outdoor space, but there are still measures you can take to brighten up each room for an uplifting effect. There are, of course, structural changes you can make to brighten up your home, and big changes will obviously require more of an investment. However, it really is amazing how much of a difference re-thinking the positioning of your furniture, and some clever decorating, can make.

We've compiled a list of top tips to help you illuminate your home and feel instantly happier and more relaxed—take a look.