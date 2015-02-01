Top 5 posts of the week: Luxury living rooms to contemporary architecture

Here at homify, we are always interested to find out which articles have covered the trends and topics that interest you most, and we're particularly keen to get your feedback, or even just facilitate a discussion in our online forum. We're really pleased with the amount of you who have already chosen to become part of the homify community, and the positive responses we've had so far have made January a truly fantastic month. However, we're not entirely sure where the time has gone, and no doubt you are all thinking the same thing!
On that note, we've compiled a list of the top 5 articles of the week for a quick recap before we say goodbye to this month, and hello to February:
This week we talked about how important the living room can be for bringing the family together and providing a relaxing and comfortable space. This is why we think it's worth putting a bit more time and effort into the decorating of your living room to give it a touch of luxury. To see our top examples of luxury living rooms, visit the ideabook.
The quaint country cottage has always held a certain appeal, and this week we explored how to recreate that English cottage style in an authentic and traditional way. From the exterior architecture to soft furnishings, we hoped to inspire you with some typical country style designs. To see more, take a look at the ideabook.
This week you've all been on the hunt for coffee table inspiration. We showed you a selection of coffee tables in various styles so that you could see what was out there, whether you need something sleek for a super contemporary monochrome living room, or a retro style feature for a vintage themed lounge. Take a look at the collection.
This studio in Southampton was brought back to life by Walk Interior Design for their own professional use. The industrial, modern style suits the creative function of this home design studio, and offers plenty of space for the duo to work alongside one another. To see more of the transformation from run down wreck to trendy work space, click here.
For very apparent reasons, this stunning modern build in Perth caught your eye this week. We showed you how designers Moda Interiors have managed to create a beautiful home that is contemporary and chic in a minimalist style. With care and attention paid to every room (and there are a lot of rooms!) the house makes us want to up sticks and move down under. To see the property in full visit the ideabook.