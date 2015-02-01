Tables for an eclectic style living room

The first things we usually consider when furnishing our living rooms are the big pieces of furniture, such as the sofas and cabinets. We spend hours trawling through magazines and websites looking at various designs and trying to imagine how it would all look in our own homes. These are the basic features that set the theme and the style in our living rooms, and then once we have that in order, we can start to shop around for unique furnishings and decorations that give the room a distinctive personality.

Eclectic style living rooms embrace the idea of adding mismatched, unique pieces together to introduce some soul and charm to the interiors. This is often achieved through picking up individual items, such as ornaments, desks or even, as we will focus on today, coffee tables and side tables, from various retailers and markets. It is this hybrid of styles, the difficulty to define the exact theme driving the interior design, that defines an eclectic style living room. The tables we are showing you today are prime examples of furniture which falls into this category: