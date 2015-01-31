A smoking pavilion for the garden

While we are all well aware of the detrimental effects smoking has on our health, it seems this habit is not going away forever any time soon, although the habits of smokers are being forced to change, and the amount of non-smokers grows. Offering a place of solitude for the smoker of the house, away from the rest of the home's occupants, this space seems to come alive; a friend to sit and enjoy a cigar or cigarette with, without feeling pressured.

So much more than a smoking room, this is a feat of engineering, proving translucent concrete can be self supporting, and is a bold piece of art, in an entirely different form than a traditional piece of art or sculpture for the home.

Want to see other less daring, but just as stunning gardens? Then have a read of these ideabooks:

- Garden pond ideas

- Wooden garden terraces