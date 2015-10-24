7 amazing iron decoration ideas!

A touch of elegance can always be achieved with a some intricate iron work in your home. Whether it's twisting down a lavish stairway or swirling in shapes around the headboard of your bed, iron décor is sure to give your home an air of real sophistication. It's a metal that takes a lot of skill to work with, and the design has to be flawless for it to really work. However, these seven wonderful examples show iron at its very finest. From the outdoor balcony to the privacy of a quiet bath, iron décor could be the answer to your design questions. Fitting in with most homes, from country classic to traditional drawing room, ironwork can add that edge of 'something special' to your home.
So here we go; let's launch ourselves into the realm of ironmongery and and contemporary-come-traditional design, and have a look at these seven intricate iron pieces.
This kingsize bed is the number one item of bedroom furniture to get you in the mood for romance. The headboard is hand crafted from from wrought iron, led in twists and turns across the wall. Such an exquisite piece of furniture is the ticket to upgrading and uplifting any bedroom; a real winning way to give your bedroom an extra dimension of impressive chic. It makes a great centre point in a room, making it easy to decorate around.
Working best in a plain and simple setting, this bed will instantly catch the eye of anyone in the room. A lovely detail not to be overlooked is at the foot of the bed, with a gentle line curving across the end of the mattress and into a simple, yet elegant, swirl. The feet of the frame, too, are simple and refined, arching down to floor level with quiet sophistication.
This is far from the traditional iron work you would normally expect in a staircase. Far from the classic strong, straight lines and easy angles, this staircase takes all those preconceived notions and turns them on their head. Maison Noblesse have hand crafted each of their balustrades, ensuring each one is of the highest quality, both in design and production.
The art nouveau theme is the most striking element of the design, with the intricate iron flowing in curves and swirls across the panels. These luxury pieces aren't just a decorative feature; they are pieces of art themselves. With such superb craftsmanship and elegant design you can't help but want them as a focal point in your home—just imagine strolling down these stairs every morning, feeling like a King.
This classic, early Victorian cast iron fireplace could be the heart and soul of your home. It's regal and impressive, left in its dark tones to create a serene and powerful impression on the eye. Here, surrounded by wood panelling, this fireplace looks absolutely at home. Definitely for the more traditional home, this fireplace would look most impressive in a living room, drawing room or dining room—somewhere with lots of space to let the fireplace take its rightful place as focal point of the room.
The idea of dining next to this fireplace is rather appealing: imagine the warmth on your back as you tuck into a delicious meal, occasionally getting up to add more fire or coal. It would absolutely make your dining experience an authentic trip to Victorian Britain—make sure to cook your food on the same theme!
The entrance to your home is the place guests form their first, and lasting, impressions of your house. An impressive and stylish gateway is essential in promising the perfect impression on guests. An iron gateway, in particular, is a great statement of elegance and sophistication. Iron gateways are often associated with the opulence of a country home, so why not bring some of that grandeur into your own home, whether it be in the centre of a city or out in the rural countryside?
This gate in particular is a wonderful example of well designed and crafted iron work. There's a lovely contrast between the straight lines of the gate's main frame, with each thin pole ended by a sharp arrowhead, and the stunning swirls that create the little panels within the main frame.
This balcony is love at first sight. Eclectic, original and a piece of art in itself, this balcony is really a thing to be impressed by. The iron is cast along the front and sides of the balcony, creating a decorative guard against the drop. Each twist of iron leads to another, each curve to another turn, and so on until each strand is caught up in another and winding its way in a new direction.
Although this is a particular favourite iron balcony, there are many more traditional guards to choose from. They come in all shapes, sizes and designs, so if weird and wonderful isn't quite what you're looking for, just continue the search. There's a iron balcony out there for each of us and our homes. Personally, though, this balcony is something I would install in my house in a heartbeat—it's simply so unique and inspired.
A free standing bath is every young professional's dream: it's the height of opulence and top bathroom design. But what's even more impressive, although quite traditional, is an iron free standing bath. Here, we see an example from Hurlingham Baths, who design bespoke iron bathtubs, tailored to the requests of their customers.
This example of their work is a prime example of great design and exceptional craftsmanship. The details on the feet are something to be admired; with tiny, intricate designs carved into the iron. Iron baths come in numerous shapes and colours, so remember to look around a little before committing to anything. And a wonderful thing you now know: if you see a couple of interesting details on a couple of different baths, you can take your ideas to Hurlingham Baths, who will see your dream bath is designed and crafted to your exact specifications.
These are wonderful little chairs, coming in numerous different colours. Here we see green and red strings attached to the iron framework, creating what's known as 'Spaghetti' chairs. They're incredibly sturdy, with the iron making sure the string stays in perfect position. These two chairs ooze a contemporary vibe, perfect for a kitchen or dining table, or perhaps a few placed outdoors on a warm summer's day. You can either pair them up with the same colours, or keep it fresh and choose a selection of colours to contrast one another.
In the end, it's your choice, just make sure the decision fits with the atmosphere of your room. Decorative iron doesn't have to simply be decorative, as we've seen—in these chairs, for example. It can be a design feature to withstand the test of time and endure wear and tear, while simultaneously looking fabulous.