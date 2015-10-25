Create your own fantastic feature wall

Feature walls can really bring a room to life, whether it's a living room, bedroom or dining room. They can renovate and rejuvenate a space so it looks brand new and sparkling with life. And there are so many ways to do it; large patterned wallpaper, plain and crisp paint, mosaic tiles or even your own library shelf wall. Don't be afraid to get creative, the wall is your oyster!

One thing to keep in mind before you start redecorating is, which wall to choose to be your feature? It's great to have another feature on the same wall, such as the fireplace or that huge flat screen television you're so proud of. Of course the feature wall can stand alone with nothing adorning it but just keep your options in mind throughout the design process.