Secrets and ideas to reduce damp in your home

Humidity in the home is a nightmare as a little bit of excess moisture can quickly develop into a big damp problem.
If you've already had to deal with a humidity issue, you'll know just how tiresome it can be, but there are ways to tackle it and we're going to let you in on those today.
Ventilation experts will always tell you that maintaining a good flow of fresh air and a regulated temperature are vital (which they are), but we've got some extra tips that should help you and your home stay dry!
If you're lucky enough to be building your own home from scratch, be sure to install some fantastic insulation right at the start.
It's worth asking your architect and contractors what they think is the best way to prevent a damp problem later and try not to penny-pinch here as it could cost you a lot more later!
Even if you think you won't have to contend with a particularly bad damp problem at any point, you would do well to add a proper ventilation system, at least in your bathroom.
Turning on a fan while you run a hot bath or have a shower will help to get rid of the hot vapour that will turn into streaming wet walls.
There are a host of indoor plants out there that simply live to be in a hot and humid environment and can actually reduce the amount of moisture in the air significantly, just by being there.
This is a perfect solution for all you eco-friendly homeowners, but make sure you get the right varieties or the problem could get worse!
You might think that installing moisture sensors is a step too far but trust us, you want to know exactly what you're dealing with at all times.
If you have an early warning that you're getting a moisture build-up, you can tackle it before it becomes a mildew nightmare.
Air conditioning isn't just for cooling you down when the weather gets a little sticky. It can actually also be a good weapon against humidity if you master the art of temperature regulating.
Your house wants to sit at a comfortable—not too hot, not too cold—level and if you can get there, humidity will simple evaporate.
If you have a room that suffers from humidity, you need to get a little savvy about how you use it.
For example, if you have a moisture-ridden bathroom, always open the window before you take a shower or a bath, even in winter. You need to let the hot air escape before it turns into wall and ceiling moisture and a little common sense will go a long way!
