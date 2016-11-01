Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Secrets and ideas to reduce damp in your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Thermal Insulation - B, RenoBuild Algarve RenoBuild Algarve Mediterranean style houses
Loading admin actions …

Humidity in the home is a nightmare as a little bit of excess moisture can quickly develop into a big damp problem.

If you've already had to deal with a humidity issue, you'll know just how tiresome it can be, but there are ways to tackle it and we're going to let you in on those today.

Ventilation experts will always tell you that maintaining a good flow of fresh air and a regulated temperature are vital (which they are), but we've got some extra tips that should help you and your home stay dry!

1. Insulate properly while you build

External Thermal Insulation (ETICS) RenoBuild Algarve Mediterranean style houses
RenoBuild Algarve

External Thermal Insulation (ETICS)

RenoBuild Algarve
RenoBuild Algarve
RenoBuild Algarve

If you're lucky enough to be building your own home from scratch, be sure to install some fantastic insulation right at the start. 

It's worth asking your architect and contractors what they think is the best way to prevent a damp problem later and try not to penny-pinch here as it could cost you a lot more later!

2. Add proper ventilation systems

homify Modern bathroom Marble White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even if you think you won't have to contend with a particularly bad damp problem at any point, you would do well to add a proper ventilation system, at least in your bathroom

Turning on a fan while you run a hot bath or have a shower will help to get rid of the hot vapour that will turn into streaming wet walls.

3. Introduce some moisture-loving plants

Edelstahl und Kunststoff. Zeitlos elegant., euflora Begrünungskonzepte euflora Begrünungskonzepte Classic airports Offices & stores
euflora Begrünungskonzepte

euflora Begrünungskonzepte
euflora Begrünungskonzepte
euflora Begrünungskonzepte

There are a host of indoor plants out there that simply live to be in a hot and humid environment and can actually reduce the amount of moisture in the air significantly, just by being there.

This is a perfect solution for all you eco-friendly homeowners, but make sure you get the right varieties or the problem could get worse!

4. Belt and braces with moisture sensors

Control Sytems Inspire Audio Visual BathroomLighting
Inspire Audio Visual

Control Sytems

Inspire Audio Visual
Inspire Audio Visual
Inspire Audio Visual

You might think that installing moisture sensors is a step too far but trust us, you want to know exactly what you're dealing with at all times.

If you have an early warning that you're getting a moisture build-up, you can tackle it before it becomes a mildew nightmare.

5. Use your air conditioning in the fight

MORADIA RESTELO, Artica by CSS Artica by CSS Modern style bedroom
Artica by CSS

Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS

Air conditioning isn't just for cooling you down when the weather gets a little sticky. It can actually also be a good weapon against humidity if you master the art of temperature regulating. 

Your house wants to sit at a comfortable—not too hot, not too cold—level and if you can get there, humidity will simple evaporate.

6. Use some common sense.

Kinderbad Metro, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Eclectic style bathroom
Berlin Interior Design

Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

If you have a room that suffers from humidity, you need to get a little savvy about how you use it. 

For example, if you have a moisture-ridden bathroom, always open the window before you take a shower or a bath, even in winter. You need to let the hot air escape before it turns into wall and ceiling moisture and a little common sense will go a long way!

For more handy home tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 borderline genius tricks to speed clean your home.

A London Family's Life-Improving Home Extension
Do you have any extra tips for tackling moisture?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks