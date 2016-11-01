5 great small garden ideas you can easily copy at home

We don't know why or when people started to assume that bigger was better, but we're on a mission to prove that wrong when it comes to gardens!

It's not what you have that counts but how you use it. And it's with that idea in mind that we searched for beautiful tiny gardens that will inspire you to transform your own home, regardless of how hopeless you might think it is.

Come and see the clever gardening ideas talented professionals dreamt up and have a think about where you could recreate something similar.