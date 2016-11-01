5 great small garden ideas you can easily copy at home

We don't know why or when people started to assume that bigger was better, but we're on a mission to prove that wrong when it comes to gardens!
It's not what you have that counts but how you use it. And it's with that idea in mind that we searched for beautiful tiny gardens that will inspire you to transform your own home, regardless of how hopeless you might think it is.
Come and see the clever gardening ideas talented professionals dreamt up and have a think about where you could recreate something similar.
You see? You really don't have to have a huge patch of land to create something amazing garden-wise. This is just a slither of space but you can already see that some serious planning has gone into it.
What an entrance!
Had this space just been fully tiled it would have still been lovely, but not wow-factor fantastic like it is now. Using the height of the area has worked really well and the choice of plants is gorgeous.
Finished with some small lights and perfect pebbles, this garden is a fiesta for the eyes.
With painted window recesses at the rear, the whole area has come alive with vibrant colour and visually stimulating shapes. And all in a tiny space!
You certainly wouldn't lose anything by having a bash at transforming this area, would you?
Clearly something of a dumping ground for random household rubbish, even though it's small it must be good for more than this…
We love this little garden! The low to the ground plants were a fantastic choice as they offer good coverage and need minimal maintenance.
Plus, just imagine how this spot will look when everything has a leafy blanket.
We think this is actually bordering on genius. A garden that looks lovely from outside but also offers a unique vista from indoors, thus making it totally multifunctional.
By using tall plants, the house is drawn into the outside world a little and it's simply gorgeous.
Get a little closer to the window and you can see what an impact this small garden is having thanks to the vivid plants! It seems to be all about colour when you have only a tiny amount of space to play with and we're more than ok with that.
Despite looking lovely through the window indoors, you can't get a feel for the overall vibe of this garden until you step outside.
Warm, tropical and with a really distinctive holiday feel, we might just pull up a deck chair and stay here!
When you have nothing else to begin with, a bright external wall is a fantastic backdrop.
Think about it and you'll realise that anything you plant in front of it will naturally look great, even clashing colours, such as pink and orange.
If you're looking at the width of this bed and thinking it's not enough, think again.
You don't need a huge garden to make a big impact. We keep telling you that! You'll love how pretty this space looks with a few plants added, just you wait and see…
We told you that a narrow bed would be more than enough to create a stunning spot!
Were we right or were we right?
The vivid greens look utterly incredible against the bright red wall and there's now such a manicured, perfect home feel about this scene.
So many people would have been tempted to add in a cacophony of loud blooms here but, by keeping the plants mostly green and non-flowering, the vibe is far more relaxed.
Height has been used for some visual diversity, which is a great tip for any small garden.
Now this is a narrow bed.
Running alongside some simple paving slabs and in front of a rather pretty brick wall, this has to be the ultimate in small gardens. Even the least confident gardeners out there would be able to tackle and maintain this!
It might be very small but this garden is also exceptionally pretty! The perfect way to add a little pizzazz to a façade, the symmetrical green and pink blooms add a touch of class, making the whole area look properly finished.
What a shock to see just a few inches make such a big impression!
