Interior design tricks that'll make your home happier

Dunollie Place, Kentish Town, London - NW5, Brosh Architects Brosh Architects Modern living room
Ever wondered how interior designers manage to make a house feel like a home?  If you strive to create that wonderful vibe of easy living, with comfort permeating every room, read on as we're going to spill some of the secrets.

Some of them are so simple you'll wonder why you hadn't thought of it yourself. Others will have you nodding sagely and thinking that's clever!. Regardless, the end result will be you feeling refreshed and ready to take on a home improvement revamp. Don't panic that you have to throw all your current belongings out as you'll soon see that it's all a case of keeping the right items in the right place. 

Let's get to it!

1. Mix old and new furniture and accessories

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
2. Fill the space with items that tell a story

Living room Brosh Architects Modern living room
3. Use neutral tones on larger pieces of furniture

Town House, Sussex., CHALKSPACE CHALKSPACE Classic style living room
4. Use lighting well to showcase things you love the most

Richmond - Living Room Roselind Wilson Design Eclectic style living room
5. Embrace white as it oozes refreshing vibes

Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern living room
6. Include things that speak of your values or heritage

Studio Wee House The Wee House Company Classic style living room
7. Think outside the box when it comes to displaying things you love

WSM ARCHITEKTEN, WSM ARCHITEKTEN WSM ARCHITEKTEN Modern living room
8. Use mirrors to create a larger, elongated space

project yellow, дизайн интерьера Рина Васильева дизайн интерьера Рина Васильева Minimalist living room MDF Yellow
9. Customise your furniture choices with cushions

homify Modern living room
10. Don't be afraid to let rooms look a little more 'lived in'

Extension, Loft Conversion & Complete Refurbishment – Kingston, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern living room
11. Make the most of natural sunlight and its recharging properties

Scandihaus, 춘건축 춘건축 Modern living room
12. Be eclectic! You don't need everything to come from a matching set

Lake View-Cairo homify Modern living room
13. Enjoy creating conversational layouts

Vital extra space from a cool mezzanine The Market Design & Build Modern living room
14. Opt for colours that truly represent you and how you want your home to feel

Living Room SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern living room sofa,armchairs,floor lamp,art,blue walls
15. Purge anything that has bad memories or connotations attached to it

Two bedroom period apartmnt, THE FRESH INTERIOR COMPANY THE FRESH INTERIOR COMPANY Modern living room
16. Experiment with textures and natural materials

Miner's Cottage I Living Room design storey Eclectic style living room flagstones,living room,shabby chic
17. Get an organisational system in place

영통청명마을, JMdesign JMdesign Modern living room
18. Bring the outdoors in with happy plants or flowers

Living Room Absolute Project Management Classic style living room
We know we focused on living rooms here but these tips can be applied to every room in the house! Don't you feel more homely already?

For more home décor tips, take a look at this Ideabook: See How Clever People Decorate Their Narrow Hallways.

5 great small garden ideas you can easily copy at home
Which of these tips are you going to try out?

