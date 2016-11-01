Your browser is out-of-date.

27 ideas for cheap rustic barbecues you could build

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
Call us eternal optimists but just because summer is a distant memory, we don't think it's any reason to stop thinking about grilling on the barbecue.

In fact, we actually think cooking up some piping hot food in the garden makes total sense in the cooler months, so we've found some beautiful rustic grills to try and tempt you into our way of thinking.

Remember, if you see a design you like, you can always enlist the help of a local professional in your area to help you recreate it!

1. Not small but hugely rustic

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

2. With added steel for some weather-proofing

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

3. Built in accordance with your existing wall style

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L Mediterranean style garden
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

4. A small grill in an outdoor kitchen!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

5. Ergonomically designed with storage

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

6. The perfect combination of modern convenience and rustic styling

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

7. You can't get much more rustic than this!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

8. With an adjacent pizza oven

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

9. A modern grill in a rustic surround

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

10. Pale colours for garden style blending

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

11. Surrounded by plants for easy camouflage

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

12. Rustic can be fully equipped

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

13. A rustic grill cabana

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

14. A wood-fired grill plus the added bonus of a gas hob!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

15. Mediterranean rustic style

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

16. Cooking the old school way!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

17. Rustic tiles for a prep platform

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

18. A sneaky double-whammy of rustic grills!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

19. Red brick keeps the rustic flavour

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

20. Indoors but oh so rustic!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

21. Complete with log storage for easy stoking

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

22. Rustic doesn't mean not pretty

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

23. Even the garden is rustic here

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

24. Rustic grill in progress

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

25. Perfect for the space

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

26. Almost a mini kitchen!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

27. With stunning stone detailing

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

If you're always on the lookout for sociable garden additions, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 weather-dodging ways to save your garden party.

Are you seriously tempted by some rustic grill action?

