15 ways to make your small suburban garden more beautiful

Small suburban gardens are some of the best out. Want to know why? Well, it's because they need very little ongoing maintenance and, with just one or two clever little touches, they can be just as spectacular and usable as much larger spaces!
Professional gardeners have become adept at making these small little slices of suburban heaven really pop and look amazing, so we found a few to show you today, which we know will inspire you to get more creative.
Let's take a look…
For a fresh, organic feel.
You don't need countless acres!
Instead of focusing on a small footprint.
Especially in long but narrow suburban gardens.
And offers plenty of social potential.
Perfect for when you can't get to the golf course!
Makes a small garden look bigger.
Offer privacy without too much isolation.
Experiment with patterns! This herringbone is wonderful.
In a truly tiny family garden, you can make it all about the kids and still have a stylish spot.
It's perfect for not swallowing up precious small garden space!
A patio can be far cooler if you make it a real social hub. This one's an outdoors living room!
Help to keep a small garden layout more fluid and changeable, which always makes it feel bigger.
Ideal for when space is tight but the impact needs to be big.
If you love country gardens but live in suburbia with a small patch of outdoor space, don't think you can't combine the two. Wooden planters like these are a must!
