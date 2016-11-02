Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ways to make your small suburban garden more beautiful

press profile homify press profile homify
Whitton Drive, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd GardenFurniture
Small suburban gardens are some of the best out. Want to know why? Well, it's because they need very little ongoing maintenance and, with just one or two clever little touches, they can be just as spectacular and usable as much larger spaces!

Professional gardeners have become adept at making these small little slices of suburban heaven really pop and look amazing, so we found a few to show you today, which we know will inspire you to get more creative. 

Let's take a look…

1. Kitting out a small space in all wood

Rear Amenity Space Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
For a fresh, organic feel.

2. Build a handy garden outbuilding

Whitton Drive, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd GardenFurniture
You don't need countless acres!

3. Raised edge borders make wonderful use of your garden's height

Rear Garden homify Modern rooms
Instead of focusing on a small footprint.

4. Stepped beds are an effective way to get more from your space

Completed terraces with planting Mike Bradley Garden Design
Especially in long but narrow suburban gardens.

5. Integral seating detracts from the shallow, wide dimensions

Contemporary rear garden with composite decking and artificial grass as view 1 but hedge more established Mike Bradley Garden Design
And offers plenty of social potential.

6. How's this for a hole in one?

Making the most of a challenging, sloping site to create an elegant yet function, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Perfect for when you can't get to the golf course!

7. Dual-coloured decking

London Bridge, London, Urban Roof Gardens Urban Roof Gardens Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Makes a small garden look bigger.

8. Tall but delicate trees

HOME STAGING EXTÉRIEUR OU L’ART DE BIEN VENDRE SON BIEN IMMOBILIER, SEVEN GARDEN SEVEN GARDEN Modern garden
Offer privacy without too much isolation.

9. Only got a patio?

East Dulwich 1 Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd Modern houses Glass Black modern loft,contemporary design,glazed dormer,kitchen extension,industrial,herringbone floor,timber fence,glazed extension,modern extension,london kitchen,extension,east dulwich
Experiment with patterns! This herringbone is wonderful.

10. Make it about the kids

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden Selwood Products Ltd Minimalist style garden
In a truly tiny family garden, you can make it all about the kids and still have a stylish spot.

11. Bench seating

Forecourt garden furniture homify Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture Wood Grey
It's perfect for not swallowing up precious small garden space!

12. Social hub patio

Contemporary townhouse Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,white kitchen,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,indoor outdoor
A patio can be far cooler if you make it a real social hub. This one's an outdoors living room!

13. Potted plants

Roof Deck / Decking Unique Landscapes Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Help to keep a small garden layout more fluid and changeable, which always makes it feel bigger.

14. A floating deck with cut-out flower beds

Small town garden homify Modern garden
Ideal for when space is tight but the impact needs to be big.

15. Love country gardens?

Contemporary Cottage Garden Yorkshire Gardens Rustic style garden
If you love country gardens but live in suburbia with a small patch of outdoor space, don't think you can't combine the two. Wooden planters like these are a must!

If you fancy some more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Ideas For A Designer Garden Without The Price Tag.

27 ideas for cheap rustic barbecues you could build
Which ideas do you plan to use in your garden?

