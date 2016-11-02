15 ways to make your small suburban garden more beautiful

Small suburban gardens are some of the best out. Want to know why? Well, it's because they need very little ongoing maintenance and, with just one or two clever little touches, they can be just as spectacular and usable as much larger spaces!

Professional gardeners have become adept at making these small little slices of suburban heaven really pop and look amazing, so we found a few to show you today, which we know will inspire you to get more creative.

Let's take a look…