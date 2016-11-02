5 embarrassing kitchens (that turn out surprisingly nice)

It's a nightmare that nobody ever wants to deal with. However, an embarrassing kitchen is unfortunately a very real problem for so many people that we thought we should step up and give you some inspiration, in case you're suffering from this particular headache.
We understand you might focus on more sociable room upgrades first, but there comes a point where you simply can't ignore a badly put together kitchen any longer and have to get the kitchen planners in to help.
Perhaps you feel like your room is beyond saving? Well, trust us when we say it's not. After you've seen these 5 bespoke kitchen transformations, you'll really understand what a dramatic makeover is all about!
As well as cluttered spaces and utterly bizarre lighting makes this a nightmare kitchen we'd never want to cook in.
It's already so much brighter!
This kitchen is totally unrecognisable and certainly not the ugly sister of the house any more.
Talk about shrinking the space and giving it an ugly look!
What a relief to see that all the appliances have been hidden away too.
It's a real shock how different a space can look when you simply remove the brown colour scheme.
Add all the colour filters you like, this still isn't a snap worthy of the family album.
It might be small but the style's now stunning, especially with the integrated ceramic hob and extractor.
All the storage makes clear counters really easy to maintain.
No kitchen at all! Come on guys, how do you cook in here?
If this was the plan all along!
We could deal with no kitchen at all for a few months if we knew we'd get this classic masterpiece at the end.
The sad thing about this kitchen is that someone clearly thought it was quite stylish and pretty.
When your kitchen is embarrassing, get rid and extend is the lesson we're taking from this amazing transformation!
It's a big yes for stand out features like a brightly coloured appliance surround!
