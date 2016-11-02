Your browser is out-of-date.

5 embarrassing kitchens (that turn out surprisingly nice)

press profile homify press profile homify
Natasha's kitchen makeover, The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
It's a nightmare that nobody ever wants to deal with. However, an embarrassing kitchen is unfortunately a very real problem for so many people that we thought we should step up and give you some inspiration, in case you're suffering from this particular headache.

We understand you might focus on more sociable room upgrades first, but there comes a point where you simply can't ignore a badly put together kitchen any longer and have to get the kitchen planners in to help.

Perhaps you feel like your room is beyond saving? Well, trust us when we say it's not. After you've seen these 5 bespoke kitchen transformations, you'll really understand what a dramatic makeover is all about!

1. Before: Old fashioned cupboards

Une cuisine qui a du look !!!, LAUREN CREATION LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

As well as cluttered spaces and utterly bizarre lighting makes this a nightmare kitchen we'd never want to cook in.

1. During: Things certainly look to be improving

Une cuisine qui a du look !!!, LAUREN CREATION LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

It's already so much brighter!

1. After: Modern, elegant and almost super minimal

Une cuisine qui a du look !!!, LAUREN CREATION LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

This kitchen is totally unrecognisable and certainly not the ugly sister of the house any more.

2. Before: Could you get any more brown in here?

Before photo of cooker and oven The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd

Before photo of cooker and oven

The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd

Talk about shrinking the space and giving it an ugly look!

2. After: White and grey certainly looks OK

Cooking area after renovation The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd

Cooking area after renovation

The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd

What a relief to see that all the appliances have been hidden away too.

2. After: Has this room doubled in size?​

Oven area after renovation The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd

Oven area after renovation

The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd

It's a real shock how different a space can look when you simply remove the brown colour scheme.

3. Before: A drag of a kitchen

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Add all the colour filters you like, this still isn't a snap worthy of the family album.

3. After: Small but stunning

homify Modern kitchen Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

It might be small but the style's now stunning, especially with the integrated ceramic hob and extractor.

3. After: A perfect galley kitchen

homify Modern kitchen Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

All the storage makes clear counters really easy to maintain.

4. Before: What's more embarrassing than a rubbish kitchen?

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland, Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland

Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

No kitchen at all! Come on guys, how do you cook in here?

4. After: No wonder everything was ripped out

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland, Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd Classic style kitchen
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland

Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

If this was the plan all along!

4. After: Design masterpiece

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland, Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd Classic style kitchen
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland

Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

We could deal with no kitchen at all for a few months if we knew we'd get this classic masterpiece at the end.

5. Before: Dark and depressing

Before (interior) Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

Before (interior)

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

The sad thing about this kitchen is that someone clearly thought it was quite stylish and pretty.

5. After: Incredible turnaround

Interior and Exterior Haus12 Interiors Modern kitchen
Haus12 Interiors

Interior and Exterior

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

When your kitchen is embarrassing, get rid and extend is the lesson we're taking from this amazing transformation!

5. After: Nothing but yes

Electrolux appliances wrapped in Curry Yellow panelling Haus12 Interiors Modern kitchen
Haus12 Interiors

Electrolux appliances wrapped in Curry Yellow panelling

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

It's a big yes for stand out features like a brightly coloured appliance surround!

If you love seeing how other people have decorated their kitchens, take a look at this Ideabook: 24 Kitchens (You Can Copy) That Shine Like A Diamond.

15 ways to make your small suburban garden more beautiful
Have you seen an idea that will work in your kitchen?

