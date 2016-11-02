5 embarrassing kitchens (that turn out surprisingly nice)

It's a nightmare that nobody ever wants to deal with. However, an embarrassing kitchen is unfortunately a very real problem for so many people that we thought we should step up and give you some inspiration, in case you're suffering from this particular headache.

We understand you might focus on more sociable room upgrades first, but there comes a point where you simply can't ignore a badly put together kitchen any longer and have to get the kitchen planners in to help.

Perhaps you feel like your room is beyond saving? Well, trust us when we say it's not. After you've seen these 5 bespoke kitchen transformations, you'll really understand what a dramatic makeover is all about!