Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 home improvement myths you should forget pronto

press profile homify press profile homify
REHABILITACIÓN DE LOFT EN EL CABAÑAL, amBau Gestion y Proyectos amBau Gestion y Proyectos Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

We've all heard a myriad of home improvement 'gospel truths' but, as it turns out, some of them are less golden rules and more old wives tales that we can ignore.

Of course, you want to know which are which so you don't waste a huge amount of time during your next living room revamp of bathroom makeover, so we're here to lift the lid. Think of us as your personal decorators, here to give you all the advice you need.

If you want to know which myths you can forget, read on!

1. Adding expensive materials will increase the value of your home

Kitchen Markham Stagers Modern kitchen White
Markham Stagers

Kitchen

Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers

Or they could just cost you a lot of money!

2. Being super trendy is always best

Projekt wnętrz mieszkania w Katowicach, OES architekci OES architekci Modern living room Wood Grey
OES architekci

OES architekci
OES architekci
OES architekci

What about when the trend ends?

3. Cracks in the wall all have to be taken care of

Jardin Des Buttes JAMIE FALLA Rustic style walls & floors
JAMIE FALLA

Jardin Des Buttes

JAMIE FALLA
JAMIE FALLA
JAMIE FALLA

Nope! Some are just hairlines, which will always happen.

4. You can manage everything yourself

REHABILITACIÓN DE LOFT EN EL CABAÑAL, amBau Gestion y Proyectos amBau Gestion y Proyectos Modern houses
amBau Gestion y Proyectos

amBau Gestion y Proyectos
amBau Gestion y Proyectos
amBau Gestion y Proyectos

Nobody can so accept defeat occasionally and hire a professional.

5. Adding a pool always adds value

Twin Plunge Pools , London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Colonial style pool
London Swimming Pool Company

Twin Plunge Pools

London Swimming Pool Company
London Swimming Pool Company
London Swimming Pool Company

Only if it stays fashionable and in good condition and was reasonably priced to start with.

6. Going green is really expensive

East Dulwich 1 Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd Industrial style kitchen Bricks Blue copper light,copper,bulb pendant,exposed brick,copper wall light,london stock brick,london kitchen,kitchen extension,east dulwich,rear extension,industrial kitchen,blue kitchen
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd

East Dulwich 1

Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd

Small things make a big difference and can be cheap, like energy-efficient light bulbs.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Adding an extra bedroom is better than another bathroom

Exclusive classical development of 9 houses and 3 apartments, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style bedroom
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Exclusive classical development of 9 houses and 3 apartments

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

You always need more bathrooms and guests can use a sofa.

8. Wallpaper can be hung anywhere

Wallpaper, BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film Walls & flooringWallpaper
BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film

Wallpaper

BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film
BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film
BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film

Not technically and it can look terrible in the wrong spot.

9. Interior revamps are more important than exterior ones

Town House, Sussex., CHALKSPACE CHALKSPACE Classic style garden
CHALKSPACE

Town House, Sussex.

CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

It's a collective effort so tackle every space with equal concentration.

10. Paint hides everything

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Absolutely not! You need to do a lot of prep before painting or it will make things even worse.

11. All extensions add value

Rear elevation showing timber extension Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern houses
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Rear elevation showing timber extension

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Only if you keep a tight hold on the budget while you build and create something attractive, like this one.

12. Only traditional décor works in an older home

Eclectic living room, Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus Eclectic style living room
Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus

Eclectic living room

Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus
Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus
Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus

Actually, eclectic touches work well in older homes too, so embrace some colour and pattern!

13. Garages are great for turning into a living space

6m x 6m Wooden double garage Regency Timber Buildings LTD Classic style garage/shed
Regency Timber Buildings LTD

6m x 6m Wooden double garage

Regency Timber Buildings LTD
Regency Timber Buildings LTD
Regency Timber Buildings LTD

Actually, garages are a sought after commodity so you should hang onto it.

14. Doing the work yourself will save you money

Ein Stuhl, der Farbe an den Tisch bringt, diewohnblogger diewohnblogger Dining roomTables
diewohnblogger

diewohnblogger
diewohnblogger
diewohnblogger

Only if you get it right first time. So, how good are you really?

For even more DIY inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 Economical DIY Projects Everyone Can Manage.

5 embarrassing kitchens (that turn out surprisingly nice)
Which of these tips will you keep in mind?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks