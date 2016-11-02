Your browser is out-of-date.

12 simple ideas that WILL make your small bathroom look bigger

press profile homify press profile homify
Thornfield Avenue, NW7 , POWER 2 BUILD LTD POWER 2 BUILD LTD Minimalist bathroom
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder but if the size of your bathroom is making it look less pretty and more pathetic in your eyes, then we've got some great tips for you. 

Professional designers really know how to make the most of a small space, so we've taken a look at some of the more ingenious approaches and clever projects that have been completed for a little inspiration. 

If you want to tap into some of these genius small bathroom ideas, read on!

1. Don't have any cupboards

BIDDULPH MANSIONS, MAIDA VALE, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Modern bathroom Grey
Ardesia Design

BIDDULPH MANSIONS, MAIDA VALE

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

So you don't swallow up space unnecessarily.

2. Make it super light and bright

Mieszkanie 2 - Kraków, Dream Design Dream Design Modern bathroom
Dream Design

Dream Design
Dream Design
Dream Design

And the room will feel much bigger.

3. Stick to pale neutral tones throughout

Private apartment in Milan CityLife complex, Studio Marco Piva Studio Marco Piva Modern bathroom
Studio Marco Piva

Studio Marco Piva
Studio Marco Piva
Studio Marco Piva

For a cohesive feel.

4. Don't have a vanity unit

Casa A/S 013, Studio Proarch Studio Proarch Modern bathroom
Studio Proarch

Studio Proarch
Studio Proarch
Studio Proarch

They just take up lots of space!

5. Always have a large mirror

Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece , Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern bathroom Marble Metallic/Silver
Etons of Bath

Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

To create a larger perceived area.

6. Use a transparent shower door

bathroom POWER 2 BUILD LTD Minimalist bathroom
POWER 2 BUILD LTD

bathroom

POWER 2 BUILD LTD
POWER 2 BUILD LTD
POWER 2 BUILD LTD

As they prevent a small room looking too sectioned off.

7. Make sure the door opens outwards

Studio Wee House The Wee House Company Classic style bathroom
The Wee House Company

Studio Wee House

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

To keep the room unimpeded.

8. Add clever wall storage

Loft & Extension, Raynes Park, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern bathroom
Cube Lofts

Loft & Extension, Raynes Park

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

That makes the most of already accounted for spaces.

9. Have a bath/shower combination

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Instead of two separate installations.

10. Make the bathtub the unapologetic star of the show

Loft and Extension, Hammersmith, London, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern bathroom
Cube Lofts

Loft and Extension, Hammersmith, London

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

Then minimise everything else.

11. Opt for compact suite items

Гостиница "Гранд Виктория". Москва, Серпуховка, SpacePlace SpacePlace Minimalist bathroom
SpacePlace

SpacePlace
SpacePlace
SpacePlace

That fit together perfectly and disappear into the background.

12. Be as clean as possible!

Визуализации проекта для семьи из г.Когалым, Alyona Musina Alyona Musina Minimalist bathroom
Alyona Musina

Alyona Musina
Alyona Musina
Alyona Musina

A clean, organised room always looks and feels more spacious. 

For a more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: This Crappy Old Bathroom Gets a Sparkling Makeover.

Which of these ideas will work in your small bathroom?

