Simple ideas that WILL improve your small living room

Johannes van Graan
Home Library, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Living roomShelves
Contrary to how it may feel, a small living room is not the end of the world. Yes, it can make one feel a bit restricted in terms of space and décor opportunities, but with the right ideas and creative thinking techniques, there are ways around that.

Thus, if your living room is not living up to your standards, consider some of our following suggestions to add not only visual space, but also a whole lot of style. Improving your living room will definitely change the way you feel about your house, which in turn can enhance your overall mood.

Who knew changing the rugs or adding a shelf had this much power, right? 

Let’s get started!

1. Enjoy breathing space

Apartamento c/ 1 quarto - Colinas do Cruzeiro, Odivelas, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern living room
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

We are big fans of wall art, but a little breathing room inbetween those pieces are vital if you don’t want your living room to have a cluttered look.

2. Have an accent wall

Floral Abstract Pixers Modern living room wall mural,wallpaper,floral,abstract
Pixers

Floral Abstract

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

By all means, bring some colour and pattern into your living room via a focal wall – that means just the one wall, not all four. This is a great way to create the illusion of space while also adding a fun and unique look to your living room.

3. Sit on your storage

Light and bright! CC Construction Classic style living room
CC Construction

Light and bright!

CC Construction
CC Construction
CC Construction

We just love ottomans, especially the ones with built-in storage compartments. Those beauties give you a seat, a coffee table, and storage space all in one!

4. Let the light in

Living room Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern living room
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Living room

Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

If your living room is particularly small, we suggest natural light – and lots of it. Swap those dark, heavy curtains for light ones that allow sunlight to filter through for an airy, spacious feel to the room.

And try to keep the windows open as often as possible.

5. Show some reflection

Fireplace Wall Alcove Mirrors Rupert Bevan Ltd Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Rupert Bevan Ltd

Fireplace Wall Alcove Mirrors

Rupert Bevan Ltd
Rupert Bevan Ltd
Rupert Bevan Ltd

A big mirror, similar to a new window, will also help create the illusion of space and air. 

But if you do not have any windows at all, then a mirror (and a big one) is crucial to save that living room from feeling dark and cramped.

6. Think upwards

Dachausbau im runden Eckhaus, zymara und loitzenbauer architekten bda Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
zymara und loitzenbauer architekten bda

zymara und loitzenbauer architekten bda
zymara und loitzenbauer architekten bda
zymara und loitzenbauer architekten bda

If your living room has high ceilings, then consider using the top half of the room by building a mezzanine. This is a superb way to make use of that unused vertical space. So clever!

7. Float those shelves

Living Room Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style living room
Viterbo Interior design

Living Room

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

Floating shelves are always welcome, seeing as they help you display your keepsakes and décor items without taking up any floor space. 

Just don’t pack them completely full – remember what we said about ‘breathing space’ in our first tip?

8. Show some leg

homify Living roomSide tables & trays
homify

homify
homify
homify

Furniture with legs helps add visual space to your living room, and this effect beautifully multiplies when you do this with your sofa, chairs, coffee- and side tables as well.

9. Bring in a bit of detail

WovenGround Gallery hand made leather rug WovenGround Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
WovenGround

WovenGround Gallery hand made leather rug

WovenGround
WovenGround
WovenGround

Some pattern on your floor space, like a rug with a faint motif or neutral print, will bring in a bit of detail without overpowering the room. But please avoid larger prints or too many bright colours, as they tend to make a room look full. 

Need a designer or painter? How about a tiler or lighting expert? Our list of professionals can help you out…

10. Use your vertical space

Home Library Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Living roomShelves
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Home Library

Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Similar to a mezzanine, bookshelves that run up to the ceiling will help create a more luxurious space in a small living room. 

This draws the eye upwards and allows people to take in the vertical space of the room. Smart, right? 

Want some inspiration on how to display your book collections? Then see these: 10 Page Turning Bookcases To Read Up On.

What other living room improvements can you think of?

