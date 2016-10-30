Top 5 Projects of the Week: Budget Bathroom Ideas to a Tightwad's Home

Sunday mornings are a time for relaxation and reflection. For putting your feet up and letting your Monday-to-Friday stresses become white noise in the background, if only for a short while.
Whatever your circumstances, you certainly don't need to be bothered right now. We understand that, which is why we keep our homify Top 5 concise and to the point. But what is that point? Well, it's to show you, dear reader, what our most popular articles of the last seven days were.
Today, in descending order, from champ to round-upper, we have budget bathroom ideas; mistakes you make in your living room; the tightwad's guide to low-cost home organisation; things not to do when you paint kitchen cabinets and cool kitchen wall ideas you should consider copying.
A super diverse and inspiring collection of ideas to sink your Halloween fangs into, so let's get to it!
We feel a little sorry for bathrooms. They never seem to get the lion's share of interior design attention and it doesn't make sense. This is a room you use every day, so why not take the time to make it something really spectacular and beautiful?
Bathroom designers share our feeling and are constantly striving to create new and stunning bathroom design schemes all the time. However, there are some small, reasonably-priced changes you can make too.
If you want to give your bathroom some more pizzazz but you're keeping an eye on the purse strings, take a look at these fabulous budget ideas and see which would be ideal for your space!
Ah, the living room. That heavenly little spot where we have a relaxing sit-down with our friends and some tea (or wine) to catch up on the latest gossip. Or when some ‘me time’ is in order, that is where you can retreat to for some stretching out on that plush couch while getting lost in a film or good book.
But to enjoy these activities, and more, a stylish and practical living room is in order – and that, believe it or not, is not that difficult to achieve. However, some careful planning on your part is in order first, especially if you want to avoid the most common design- and decorating errors.
So, with a beautiful living room and happy guests (and households) as our mission, find herewith those mistakes compiled in a neat list, ready for your perusal.
There's nothing wrong with being frugal and a little cautious with your hard-earned money, but how can you hang onto the pennies while still enjoying a perfectly organised home?
Well, we've found a few ways, having looked at some homes that clearly have professional cleaners on call. So regardless of how disorganised or cluttered your home is right now, we can help you get it sorted in a weekend.
Get ready to wave goodbye to hellish hallways and bogged-down bathrooms, as these tips will wipe them from your memory completely, while keeping your purse firmly closed!
Doing some touch-ups around the house involve many different projects, from painting focal walls to changing wall art. And when it comes to splashing a new coat of paint on kitchen cabinets, many DIYers see this as a no-brainer, easy home improvement project. However, this undertaking actually has many potential pitfalls if not executed properly.
We understand that you want those kitchen cabinets to look as beautiful as possible, which is why some planning is crucial. Don’t jump head over heels into this project and be surprised when the results are less than perfect – or plain hideous.
Let’s take a look at the potential problems that so many people encounter when painting kitchen cabinets, and how to avoid them.
If you thought there were only a couple of viable options for decorating your kitchen walls, you're about to have your mind blown! In an age where the weird and wonderful are really taking centre stage in home design, decorators are pushing the boat out to create unique, eye-catching spaces that make a huge impression while remaining totally usable.
This merging of fashion and function is observable in kitchens more than anywhere else so, if you're in the mood for some funky inspiration, take a look at our suggestions and see which one might be the right choice for you!